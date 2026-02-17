The hand-signed note wished the convicted paedophile “much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead”.

Andrew sent photos of daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to Epstein in a Christmas card. Picture: DOJ

By Jacob Paul

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent a Christmas card with pictures of his young daughters to Jeffrey Epstein a year after he claimed all contact with him had been cut off, the Epstein Files show.

The note, hand-signed ‘'HRH The Duke of York”, wished the convicted paedophile “much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead”. The card, sent in 2011 a few months after Epstein was released from prison, contained three photos of his daughters, when Beatrice was 23 and Eugenie was 21. They appear with their father in two pictures, and one where they are together. In one image, the sisters are seen posing next to each other in the snow. In the image, Beatrice is wearing a silver Christmas cracker hat and ear muffs, and Eugenie is donning a fur hat and brown scarf. “Wishing you much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead,” the card reads. A cartoon of what seems to be the former prince walking in the snow with four dogs towards a snowman holding the British Royal Standard is also included. Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'had consensual sex with Virginia Giuffre', email to Jeffrey Epstein suggests Read more: Met Police to probe claims Andrew's protection officers 'turned blind eye' during Epstein island trips

Andrew wished Epstein 'joy and happiness' in the signed card. Picture: DOJ

The card was sent a year after Andrew said he'd cut off all contact with Epstein. Picture: DOJ

Andrew sent another card the following year in 2012, also including pictures of his princess daughters on a charity bike ride and mountain climbing. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is also included in an image of her walking across Great Slave Lake in Canada. The card appears to go against Andrew’s claim he cut off all contact with disgraced financier Epstein after the pair were pictured meeting in Central Park, on December 5, 2010. “To this day, I never had any contact with him from that day forward,” Andrew told journalist Emily Maitlis in 2019. It comes as another email unearthed from the Epstein Files has suggested Andrew “had consensual sex” with Virginia Giuffre. The email exchange first emerged in December 2025, however, names were blanked out. The unredacted version naming Virginia Roberts, referred to as VR, has now been found in the latest tranche of 3 million Epstein Files just released by the US Department of Justice.

Princess Beatrice seen posing with her hand on her hip while climbing Mont Blanc. Picture: DOJ

Epstein did not deny the claim in an email exchange in January 2015 between the paedophile financier and a journalist who stated it as fact. Andrew has vehemently denied having sex with Ms Giuffre. He paid her $12m to settle her sexual assault lawsuit in 2022. In a December 2014 Florida court filing, Ms Giuffre described being trafficked to Andrew for sex by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at least three times in 2001 when she was 17. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be staying "loyal to their parents in private" despite the ever-growing list of damaging revelations about their relationship with Epstein. The sisters are planning to "separate themselves in public" from the pair but are "holding it together as a family" behind closed doors, a royal source claimed.

Andrew sent Epstein a photo of Princess Eugenie participating in a charity bike ride in London in June 2012. Picture: DOJ