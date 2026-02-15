Emails appear to show David Stern accompanied Andrew on a government-funded trade mission in October 2010.

Emails appear to show German businessman David Stern, accompanied Andrew on a government-funded trade mission in October 2010. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Pressure is mounting for a formal probe into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following revelations the former Prince took an Epstein confidant on an official trip to China.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Documentation revealed as part of the Epstein files suggests the ex-Duke of York took a close confidant of the paedophile financier with him on an official overseas trip back in 2010. Emails released by the US Department of Justice appear to show David Stern, a German businessman, accompanied Andrew on a government-funded trade mission to Hong Kong and Shenzhen in the October. Mr Stern, who once described Epstein as his "boss", appears to have been in direct communication with Epstein during the trip. There are also concerns that Andrew may have put security at risk by sharing their schedule with Epstein ahead of the visit. The news follows earlier revelations about the former duke, who passed confidential files to Epstein regarding trips he made as UK trade envoy in November 2010 - including details of secret meetings with foreign politicians. Read more: Andrew 'shared confidential reports with Epstein' from role as UK trade envoy, new emails allege Read more: Mandelson breaks cover for first time since being asked to testify before Congress amid Epstein scandal

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said "nobody is above the law", as pressure mounts for an official probe into the former duke over his connections to Jeffery Epstein. Picture: Alamy

Andrew also reportedly shared confidential documents about the proposed reconstruction of Helmand Province in Afghanistan. Following the new documentation, Thames Valley Police reported Andrew was being probed by criminal prosecutors. Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions, said he had "total confidence" in detectives looking into the matter, and said they would be able to perform their investigation "independently". “Nobody is above the law," he said. “It’s my job to enforce the law and I do so without fear or favour, and that is unaffected by the status of the individual concerned.” Misconduct in public office offences carried a maximum punishment of life in prison.

After the trip to China, Stern would ultimately go on to became a director of Andrew's Pitch@Palace business, and was pictured sitting next to the Queen at an event at St James' Palace in 2016. Stern continued to communicate with both Andrew and Epstein, arranging for the disgraced financier's girlfriend to have a late-notice visit to Buckingham Palace, according to the files. Stern replied to Epstein's email of thanks with: "My pleasure. I am always on your team!!” Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has been one of those calling for an investigation after stating that 90 flights on Epstein’s private jet, the 'Lolita Express' came into the UK, carrying girls from abroad. He has described the details as "by far, the biggest scandal of all". Buckingham Palace have released a statement stating the King stands “ready to support” the police, with the Thames Valley Police chief constable asserting all allegations of misconduct will be considered "carefully and thoroughly.”