A picture appears to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at a black tie event, lying across row of women alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, has been released as part of the Epstein files. Picture: US Justice Department

By Henry Moore

Among the photos released as part of a massive file dump of evidence connected to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein is one showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reclining across the legs of five women with his head near one woman’s lap.

This photo, it has emerged, was taken at the Royal residence of Sandringham, where the King and his family will spend Christmas next week. In the undated image, which is a photograph of a picture in a photo frame, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell peers down and smiles at the former duke, who is himself smiling with his eyes closed. The faces of six women have been redacted with black squares, with the photo apparently taken in front of a grand fireplace. Read more: Michael Jackson, Richard Branson, Mick Jagger and Kevin Spacey - inside the famous faces to appear in the Epstein files Read more: Epstein document dump 'does not comply with the law', critics say, as thousands of heavily redacted files released

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, can be seen sitting on a sofa next to a person whose identity has been redacted. Picture: US Justice Department

Epstein and Maxwell are also seen pictured with Andrew in the royal box at Ascot in another undated photograph. In emails previously released by the US House Oversight Committee, Epstein told a journalist Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre is a “fraud”, adding: “You and I will be able to go to ascot (sic) for the rest of our lives.” Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier. It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title. US politicians have criticised him for his “silence” after he missed a deadline last month to respond to their request to sit for an interview about Epstein. A trove of documents, including court records, footage and images, was uploaded on Friday night to the US Department of Justice website, which held users in a queue as it experienced an “extremely high volume of search requests”. Famous faces such as Michael Jackson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Mick Jagger and Lord Mandelson have all appeared in the thousands of photographs published online. Two photos of Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson with unidentified females were also included in the document dump.

Sarah Ferguson in partially redacted photos released by the DOJ. Picture: US Justice Department

Lord Mandelson, who was sacked from his job as the UK’s ambassador to the US earlier this year, could be seen in a picture with Epstein who is being presented with a giant birthday cake. Jagger, the frontman of the Rolling Stones, could be seen photographed with former US president Clinton with their arm around an unknown woman whose face had been redacted with a black square. Maxwell, Clinton and actor Kevin Spacey were also seen pictured in Sir Winston Churchill’s War Rooms and Jackson could be seen posing next to Epstein in front of a painting. Mr Clinton could also be seen pictured in a hot tub with an unidentified woman and in another photo with his arm around another woman in a white vest. Also among the hundreds of photos included in the files are undated photos of Maxwell standing outside the door of 10 Downing Street.

Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and infamous sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy