Lady Victoria Hervey has defended her ex Andrew Mountbatter-Windsor amid the Epstein files fallout.

By Flaminia Luck

The ex-girlfriend of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has defended her former flame by saying anyone "on the scene and powerful" but not in the Epstein files is "a bit of a loser".

Lady Victoria Hervey dated the disgraced royal briely back in 1999. The ex-Prince lost all of his titles in 2025 due to his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. The former Duke of York is included in the latest release of the Epstein files, including a picture of him crouched over an unidentified woman, whose face has been redacted. Amid the fallout from the latest release, Lady Hervey told LBC that Andrew is "a guy" who "needs to date". "It's very hard for anyone to kind of try and imagine being in his shoes. "But he's a male, he's single, he needs to date. He's not going to be sitting in a monastery his whole life." The 49-year-old aristocrat said Andrew "trusted" Jeffrey Epstein. "They'd known each other for a long time at this point and he sort of thought, okay, well, he knows beautiful women and, you know, there's like so many other people out there and no one's talking about it."

Tom Swarbrick found Lady Hervey's attitude "jaw-dropping". Picture: LBC

When probed by Tom Swarbrick on the fact Donald Trump is mentioned hundreds of times in the Epstein files, she defended the US President saying: "He cut his ties with Epstein very, very early on. "You know, the thing is, what people can see from these Epstein files, he was. He knew everybody that was very powerful." "So, if you were on the scene and you were powerful, to be honest, if you're not in those files, it would be an insult because it just means that you were a bit of a loser." Lady Hervey is mentioned 23 times in the Epstein files. Tom Swarbrick later added he found this attitude "jaw-dropping". She also added she does not think Jeffrey Epstein is dead.

Lady Victoria Hervey with the former Prince Andrew at a Chinese New Year Party. Picture: Getty

Lady Hervey has previously defended Andrew by mocking his accused Virginia Giuffre just prior to her death, after she was released from hospital following the claim she had 'days to live'. Giuffre was travelling in a white hatchback when it had what police described as a “minor collision” with a school bus. Posting to Instagram, Lady Hervey posted an image of herself smiling with the caption: "What is Karma" - signing off the post with "#KARMA". Accompanied by the soundtrack of Europe's 1986 hit 'The Final Countdown' - an apparent mocking of Giuffre's claim she had days to live. "It’s like karma’s got a long memory and a knack for showing up just when you think you’re in the clear.Adding: "#KARMA" The caption read: "It’s like this universal rule that what goes around comes around, and it’s hard to argue with the idea that someone who’s caused a lot of harm might eventually face the music.

"The way I see it, the universe has this slow but steady way of balancing things out. It might not happen right away-sometimes it takes way longer than we’d like-but those choices? They’ve got a way of catching up. "When the truth finally closes in, it’s rarely a pretty sight. Think about it: lies unravel, secrets spill out, and suddenly that person’s left dealing with the mess they made. "Whether it’s in this life—like some dramatic fallout-or something that hits them beyond, the weight of what they’ve done sticks around. You can dodge it for a while, sure, but forever? No. Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and denied having ever met Giuffre, who died by suicide last year in Australia.

Pictures released with the Epstein files appear to show Andrew crouched over a female. Picture: US Department of Justice