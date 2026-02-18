Paul Page worked at Buckingham Palace for six years. Picture: Getty/LBC

A former royal protection officer has told LBC the normal processes of identifying people coming into Buckingham Palace were suspended to allow young women to visit the former prince.

Paul Page said Andrew - whom he described as a “bully” - made it clear not to interfere with his guests, including Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. He told Tom Swarbrick Maxwell had a "free pass" to the Palace and that staff were told "not to stop her" Mr Page said he witnessed no criminality by Andrew - who has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The Met Police say all officers are held to high standards, it hasn't identified any wrongdoing by protection officers, and initial enquiries into specific allegations by several forces have begun. Mr Page said the normal identification process went out the window when female guests, usually in their 20s, turned up. “I never really saw anyone, I'll be honest, about his own age, that's fair to say,” he said.

Mr Page recalled a memory where a female guest of Andrew turned up to the Palace in the evening and had trouble getting in, after the footman failed to answer the call. “He was a nasty, horrible little man, and we've been on the receiving end of enough verbal bastings for him and to know not to interfere with his guests.” He explained what happened: “This female turns up and presents herself and says, ‘I’m here to see Prince Andrew’, the usual format. “So we do what we do, we ring up the footman, only this time he doesn't answer the phone. “So now we're in a position because we're stuck in the middle. We don't know who this female is, we can't get hold of the footman. What do we do? “We apologise and said we're really sorry. So we're just gonna have to hold you here for a minute until we can get hold of someone to confirm. “She said, ‘Oh, I'll ring him on my mobile’. We said, yeah, that's fine. So she rang him and she put it on speakerphone and she said, ‘Oh hi, Andrew, I'm just having a problem getting in at the moment’. “So before she'd even finished, she said, put one of the officers. Well, my friend, the tubby one took the phone. And then he said, ‘Listen to me, you fat lardy c***, let my guest in now or I'm going to come down there’. “Exact words, 100%. And obviously we just gave her the phone back and let her in.”

'Nasty, horrible, self-entitled man' Mr Page said that complaints were made about Andrew’s attitude and the way he spoke to staff. “He was a nasty, horrible, self-entitled man and he was a bully, and that’s being kind to him!” Mr Page recalled a memory on a hot day at Buckingham Palace when Andrew used his Protection Officer to retrieve golf balls for him that he was hitting into the lake. “The next thing I see is the protection officer walking up and picking them all up and rolling them back to him. “I remember thinking, we’re not ball boys. This is a highly trained police officer having to roll these golf balls back to this idiot.” "It was really hot. One of the footmen came out with a drink and a towel over his arm. Gave Andrew the drink. "Then he took the towel and he wiped his face with it like that. What are you wiping your face for if you're, if you're not sweating?" Read More: Andrew wished Epstein 'joy' in Christmas card with Beatrice and Eugenie photos a year after claiming he'd cut off contact Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'had consensual sex with Virginia Giuffre', email to Jeffrey Epstein suggests