By Flaminia Luck

The ex-girlfriend of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has told LBC that the former Prince has been "set up" by accuser Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein over the infamous 2001 photo of the two with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ghislaine Maxwell has admitted the infamous 2001 photo of Andrew with his arm around his Virginia Giuffre is real. Picture: Virginia Roberts Giuffre

Explaining her view, Lady Hervey said: "[Andrew] never thought he's to be shopped into a picture. She went on: "If I saw a picture of me 25 years ago in a location that might have been a friend's house, but I know I hadn't been upstairs. But when you first look at it you dont imagine that someone could've swapped your heads out and put another head. Tom asked if that is what she says happened to which she replied: "Yes".

Lady Hervey is mentioned in the Epstein files 23 times. Picture: LBC

The socialite also claimed the way the image was set up would be hard to physically do. "What I would love you to do another time is to try and recreate that photo and see what the arm does." She added it would be "impossible" to recreate that pose. "Standing like that with somebody else. The hand, it doesn't work." Lady Hervey said you'd need Inspector Gadget arms. "She is five foot five. He's six foot, six foot one," she went on.

Lady Victoria Hervey dated Prince Andrew in 1999. Picture: Getty