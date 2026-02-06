Andrew was 'set up' by Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre with fake photo, insists ex-girlfriend Lady Hervey
The ex-girlfriend of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has told LBC that the former Prince has been "set up" by accuser Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein over the infamous 2001 photo of the two with Ghislaine Maxwell.
Listen to this article
Lady Victoria Hervey dated the disgraced royal briefly back in 1999.
The ex-Prince lost all of his titles in 2025 due to his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.
Amid the fallout from the latest release, the 49-year-old aristocrat told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that she believes the infamous picture of the three was faked.
"I still believe Jeffrey and Virginia worked together on this."
When probed on this, she added they "worked together on setting up Andrew with the fake photo", adding Epstein was a "blackmailer".
Last week, it was revealed Ghislaine Maxwell admitted the photo of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre is real.
Lady Hervey also believes Epstein isn't dead and that anyone who isn't in the Epstein files is "a bit of a loser".
Explaining her view, Lady Hervey said: "[Andrew] never thought he's to be shopped into a picture.
She went on: "If I saw a picture of me 25 years ago in a location that might have been a friend's house, but I know I hadn't been upstairs. But when you first look at it you dont imagine that someone could've swapped your heads out and put another head.
Tom asked if that is what she says happened to which she replied: "Yes".
The socialite also claimed the way the image was set up would be hard to physically do.
"What I would love you to do another time is to try and recreate that photo and see what the arm does."
She added it would be "impossible" to recreate that pose.
"Standing like that with somebody else. The hand, it doesn't work."
Lady Hervey said you'd need Inspector Gadget arms.
"She is five foot five. He's six foot, six foot one," she went on.
The former Duke of York has long disputed the image's authenticity and claimed it may have been faked, but his theories have been challenged by the message released as part of the Department of Justice's latest batch of Epstein files.
Andrew's claim was central to his defence during his disastrous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, where he also claimed he doesn't sweat.
Giuffre, who was 17 at the time of the photograph, alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew on at least three occasions including the day the picture was taken.
Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and denied having ever met Giuffre, who died by suicide last year in Australia.