The woman claims she spent the night with Andrew before being given a "tour" of Buckingham Palace the next day

Andrew was last seen in public on Monday, riding around Windsor Great Park and waving to members of the public. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville

By Alice Padgett

Police are investigating claims that an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein was sent to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2010, as the former prince is kicked out of the Royal Lodge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman's lawyer has claimed she was trafficked by the paedophile to the former Duke of York at Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire. Lawyers representing the alleged victim have urged King Charles to contact them following the claims. The woman is not British and was in her 20s at the time of the alleged incident. She claims she spent the night with Andrew before being given a "tour" of Buckingham Palace the next day. Meanwhile, the shamed former prince has been evicted from the 30-room Windsor mansion after it was agreed that he would leave last year. King Charles has reportedly ordered his brother out of the Crown Estate property earlier than expected after the new backlash from the Epstein Files released last Friday. Read More: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kicked out of Royal Lodge under cover of darkness after latest Epstein files release Read More: Anti-monarchy group report Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to police over new sex trafficking allegations

Recently released files show Andrew crouched on all fours over a woman. Picture: DoJ

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson has told LBC: "We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. "We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures. We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward. "At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client." The woman's lawyer, Brad Edwards, said: "We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. "And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing fresh scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

Andrew is understood to have been evicted from the property he has resided in since 2002 - and has been temporarily moved into Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The ramshackle home, where Andrew's late father Prince Philip spent his retirement, is understood to be a stopgap until the nearby Marsh Farm is prepared for the disgraced royal.

Andrew's new home, Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, is currently undergoing renovations. Picture: Alamy

A friend told The Sun: “He had planned to cling on at Royal Lodge a little longer but with the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go. “Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness. “He didn’t want to have a big emotional goodbye even though Royal Lodge is a place where he had so many family memories. “Theoretically he could have stayed until Marsh Farm was ready but the headlines were only getting worse. Also, the fact he’s been seen driving around Windsor laughing and looking like he hasn’t a care in the world hasn’t gone down well with the Royal Household.”

The latest claims make the woman the second to allege she was trafficked to Andrew by Epstein, after the late abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre. Ms Giuffre, 41, died by suicide and was found at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia, last April, where she had been living for the past few years. Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and denied having ever met Ms Giuffre. He has not publicly responded to the second set of allegations. Andrew was stripped of his titles by the King last year after the posthumous publication of a book from Ms Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17. The former prince paid millions of pounds to Ms Giuffre in 2022 to settle a civil court claim in the US without admitting liability.

Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy