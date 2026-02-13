Andrew 'flew girl to UK on Epstein's Lolita jet' and 'snuck her into Buckingham Palace' as calls for sex-trafficking probe grow
The disgraced financier’s Boeing 727–100 private jet landed around 90 times in the UK and allegedly used Stansted Airport as a transfer hub for young women
Calls for police to investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for sex trafficking have grown following claims he flew a girl to the UK on Jeffrey Epstein's “Lolita Express” and smuggled her into Buckingham Palace under the codename “Mrs Windsor”.
Listen to this article
The disgraced financier’s Boeing 727–100 private jet landed around 90 times in the UK - with 15 those trips occurring after Epstein was convicted for child sex offences in 2008, according to the latest batch of Epstein Files.
The plane was used to host sex parties and traffic women, documents published by the US Department of Justice reveal.
At least one Epstein victim was flown in on the jet, reportedly dubbed the Lolita Express, and taken to Andrew at Buckingham Palace, it has been claimed.
Andrew allegedly told aides: “Mrs Windsor will arrive shortly, please let her in and show her up”.
Other women were also sent in to see him at the royal residence using the same code with no security clearance, with sources telling The Sun this went on for years.
According to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, women were moved from one Epstein plane to another at Stansted Airport. He claimed the site was used as a transfer hub for the women.
Read More: Mystery woman pictured on floor under Andrew described as ‘sex trafficking victim’ by US politician
Read More: King Charles 'denies contributing' to Andrew’s £12m Giuffre settlement
Flight logs reportedly showed unnamed passengers labelled as “female” while names of male passengers were also not included.
Mr Brown wrote in the New Statesman: “British authorities had little or no idea who was being trafficked through our country, and for whom other than Epstein."
He added: “I have asked the police to look at this as part of the new inquiry.
“Separately, a line of emails concerns the logistics of registering trafficked girls for English-as-a-foreign-language courses, as a route to obtaining US visas. We need to know if and to what extent this was also happening in the UK.”
Mr Brown described this as “the biggest scandal of all” as he called on Scotland Yard to launch a criminal investigation into the former prince.
“I have asked the Met urgently to re-examine their decision-making. The emails tell us in graphic detail how Epstein was able to use Stansted Airport…to fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia'.
“The Stansted revelations alone require them to interview Andrew. I have been told privately that the investigations related to the former Prince Andrew did not properly check vital evidence of flights.”
It comes as emails unearthed from the latest release of the Epstein Files earlier this week revealed that Andrew was connected to at least three women.
In one email, Andrew invited Epstein and a Russian model to dinner at Buckingham Palace during a four-day trip to London, Epstein asked for a model, a 26-year-old woman named Vera, to join him for a private meeting at the Palace with the then-prince Andrew.
Another revealed Epstein took a young Romanian model to a private dinner at the palace. Epstein said the Bucharest-born woman, who was in her early 20s, was “perfect”.
The convicted sex offender also wrote to a Russian woman referred to as Irina to arrange a night with Andrew.
“The evening of the 22nd confirmed,” Epstein wrote. She was later paid $5,000 by Epstein.
In 2010, another non-British woman in her 20s said Epstein flew her out to Britain for a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge, according to The Sun.
Several emails reveal arrangements for girls to travel on the Boeing jet and arrive at Stansted’s private terminal.
He told me he would fly Paris to London, Stansted UK to meet the boeing there with (redacted).
“I did some work since (redacted) has no UK visa, where she can enter UK and make transfer to Boeing,” a 2012 email reads.
Another reads: “She’ll be escorted in side to clear, once boeing is ready to depart she is escorted to aircraft and we depart.”
Epstein describes one woman in another email as just having “turned 18, 179cm, very cute, speaks English, I saw her in real 3 years ago . . . I will send you the video”.
Stansted said on Thursday night that UK Border Force is responsible for processing passengers at the airport.
Meanwhile, images released by the US Government show the former prince crouching over an unidentified woman in Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion.
In the undated pictures, which were released among 3 million documents in the latest round of Epstein files, Andrew appears to be touching the woman's abdomen, while another unidentified person's feet can be seen up on a table in the background.
Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing and there is no suggestion of criminal activity from the pictures themselves.
The former prince already faces being investigated by Thames Valley Police relating to allegations of misconduct in public office.
It comes after emails in the Epstein Files appeared to reveal how Andrew shared government information with the paedophile financier.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is holding talks with the Crown Prosecution Service about the allegations.
On Monday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King was ready to support the police as they consider allegations against his brother.
The Met has previously said it was notified of allegations about non-recent trafficking for sexual exploitation to central London in 2001.
In 2016 it found a probe would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK and the force decided it was not the appropriate authority to carry out the inquiries - dropping the prospect of a criminal investigation.