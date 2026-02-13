The disgraced financier’s Boeing 727–100 private jet landed around 90 times in the UK and allegedly used Stansted Airport as a transfer hub for young women

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allgedly flew girls into the UK on Epstein's private jet. Picture: US DOJ/MEGA

By Jacob Paul

Calls for police to investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for sex trafficking have grown following claims he flew a girl to the UK on Jeffrey Epstein's “Lolita Express” and smuggled her into Buckingham Palace under the codename “Mrs Windsor”.

The disgraced financier’s Boeing 727–100 private jet landed around 90 times in the UK - with 15 those trips occurring after Epstein was convicted for child sex offences in 2008, according to the latest batch of Epstein Files. The plane was used to host sex parties and traffic women, documents published by the US Department of Justice reveal. At least one Epstein victim was flown in on the jet, reportedly dubbed the Lolita Express, and taken to Andrew at Buckingham Palace, it has been claimed. Andrew allegedly told aides: “Mrs Windsor will arrive shortly, please let her in and show her up”. Other women were also sent in to see him at the royal residence using the same code with no security clearance, with sources telling The Sun this went on for years. According to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, women were moved from one Epstein plane to another at Stansted Airport. He claimed the site was used as a transfer hub for the women. Read More: Mystery woman pictured on floor under Andrew described as ‘sex trafficking victim’ by US politician Read More: King Charles 'denies contributing' to Andrew’s £12m Giuffre settlement

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein on the private jet dubbed the Lolita Express. Picture: DOJ

Flight logs reportedly showed unnamed passengers labelled as “female” while names of male passengers were also not included. Mr Brown wrote in the New Statesman: “British authorities had little or no idea who was being trafficked through our country, and for whom other than Epstein." He added: “I have asked the police to look at this as part of the new inquiry. “Separately, a line of emails concerns the logistics of registering trafficked girls for English-as-a-foreign-language courses, as a route to obtaining US visas. We need to know if and to what extent this was also happening in the UK.” Mr Brown described this as “the biggest scandal of all” as he called on Scotland Yard to launch a criminal investigation into the former prince. “I have asked the Met urgently to re-examine their decision-making. The emails tell us in graphic detail how Epstein was able to use Stansted Airport…to fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia'. “The Stansted revelations alone require them to interview Andrew. I have been told privately that the investigations related to the former Prince Andrew did not properly check vital evidence of flights.” It comes as emails unearthed from the latest release of the Epstein Files earlier this week revealed that Andrew was connected to at least three women.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for a fresh probe into Andrew. Picture: Getty

In one email, Andrew invited Epstein and a Russian model to dinner at Buckingham Palace during a four-day trip to London, Epstein asked for a model, a 26-year-old woman named Vera, to join him for a private meeting at the Palace with the then-prince Andrew. Another revealed Epstein took a young Romanian model to a private dinner at the palace. Epstein said the Bucharest-born woman, who was in her early 20s, was “perfect”. The convicted sex offender also wrote to a Russian woman referred to as Irina to arrange a night with Andrew. “The evening of the 22nd confirmed,” Epstein wrote. She was later paid $5,000 by Epstein. In 2010, another non-British woman in her 20s said Epstein flew her out to Britain for a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge, according to The Sun. Several emails reveal arrangements for girls to travel on the Boeing jet and arrive at Stansted’s private terminal.

Images of Andrew show him crouching over an unidentified woman. Picture: DOJ