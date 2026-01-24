Andrew makes first trip to new home after being exiled from Windsor mansion
The former Duke of York was told to leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor after losing all of his titles in 2025 due to his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has made a secret first visit to his new home in Sandringham as renovations get underway ahead of his eviction from Royal Lodge
Listen to this article
The former Duke of York was told to leave the Windsor mansion after losing all of his titles in 2025 due to his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Renovation work has begun at Marsh Farm on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which is understood to be earmarked for his future residence.
Marsh Farm, described as a "ramshackle" and "shoebox-sized" cottage, is seven miles away from Sandringham House.
Read more: 'Insulting and appalling': Britain hits back at Trump as Prince Harry and Starmer slam Afghanistan troop comments
Read more: King leaves London with no Harry reunion on day of Duke’s emotional evidence
A friend told The Sun: “It was the first time he’s seen his new house and he is resigned to the fact that this is his future.
“He’s come to the conclusion that he has to get on with the rest of his life and accepts he has to make the best of it.”
It is understood that Andrew will move into this temporary home as early as the end of this month, before his 66th birthday on February 19.
He was seen driving himself out of the Royal Lodge at around 9am on Tuesday in one of his Range Rovers, before arriving at Sandringham just after midday.
It is thought he got onto the estate using a farm-track rear entrance.
Wooden fencing has been installed around Marsh Farm to provide security and privacy, and refurbishment work is taking place inside the farm buildings, which have been unoccupied for several years.
Construction equipment has been spotted on the site, with electricians and contractors working to bring the buildings back into residential use for the King's youngest brother.
Locals can't believe that he is "downgrading" to the farmhouse, one told The Sun: “There’s barely any drive.
“He’ll be right on the road. He won’t get much peace.”
Another said: “Even this place is too good for him — it’s still not bad for exile, is it?”
The Queen’s second son has always denied allegations made by the late Virginia Giuffre, that he had sex with her three times after she had been presented to him by Epstein, aged 17.
Ms Giuffre, who died last year, reached an out of court settlement with The Firm in 2022, but Andrew has denied this is an admission of guilt and has claimed not to have known her.
Andrew signed a 75-year lease on the sprawling 98-acre Royal Lodge back in 2003, paying £1 million upfront and then agreeing to spend £7.5 million on renovations.
His lease details were made public by the Crown Estate - which hands its profits to the Treasury for the benefit of the nation's finances.
This has prompted questions over the body's handling of the grandiose estate, which could be examined by a parliamentary committee.