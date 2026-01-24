The former Duke of York was told to leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor after losing all of his titles in 2025 due to his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, on April 11, 2021. Picture: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By LBC Staff

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has made a secret first visit to his new home in Sandringham as renovations get underway ahead of his eviction from Royal Lodge

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A view of Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

A view of Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy

A friend told The Sun: “It was the first time he’s seen his new house and he is resigned to the fact that this is his future. “He’s come to the conclusion that he has to get on with the rest of his life and accepts he has to make the best of it.” It is understood that Andrew will move into this temporary home as early as the end of this month, before his 66th birthday on February 19. He was seen driving himself out of the Royal Lodge at around 9am on Tuesday in one of his Range Rovers, before arriving at Sandringham just after midday. It is thought he got onto the estate using a farm-track rear entrance. Wooden fencing has been installed around Marsh Farm to provide security and privacy, and refurbishment work is taking place inside the farm buildings, which have been unoccupied for several years.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images