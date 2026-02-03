Further details of the former prince's relationship with the paedophile financier emerged after more than three million papers relating to the late Epstein were made public last Friday

More details of the former prince’s relationship with the paedophile financier emerged on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor told Jeffrey Epstein he wanted to be his "pet" in emails uncovered in the latest bombshell round of file releases.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Further details of the former prince's relationship with the paedophile financier emerged after more than three million papers relating to the late Epstein were made public last Friday. In one email sent to Epstein from A, believed to be Andrew, the ex-Royal said: "God it’s cold and dank here! Wish I was still a pet in your family!" Read more: Peter Mandelson to step down from House of Lords over Epstein scandal Read more: Prince Edward breaks Royal Family silence on Epstein scandal and urges people to 'remember the victims'

The email was released by the US Department of Justice alongside a picture of Andrew crouching over an unidentified woman lying on the floor. Picture: DOJ

It was released by the US Department of Justice alongside a picture of Andrew crouching over an unidentified woman on the floor. The day after the document dump, King Charles was urged to contact lawyers representing a woman who claims she was sent by Epstein for a sexual encounter with his brother Andrew. Royal sources have told The Sun the King has been blindsided by the latest Epstein Files featuring Andrew and was unaware of them before their release. His Majesty stripped his brother of all titles last October and evicted him from Royal Lodge over his connections to Epstein. It is understood the Palace is now urging Andrew to work with the US authorities in their investigation into his paedo friend. The latest documents also show Andrew congratulated Epstein a day after he was freed from house arrest. He told the child sex offender it was "really really good news" after Epstein’s prison probation ended in 2020. Epstein had been convicted two years earlier for soliciting prostitution from a child under 18 and sentenced to 18 months in jail. Further emails showed Andrew telling Epstein he hoped he "picked some new selections” - apparently referring to women. He also invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace and exchanged emails about a "beautiful" Russian woman.

Epstein had served 12 months for soliciting a child for prostitution and was placed under house arrest when he was visited by Sarah Ferguson. Picture: Alamy