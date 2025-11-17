A letter sent to Andrew by the House Oversight Committee 10 days ago, and signed by 16 members of Congress, has requested that he respond by this Thursday

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been urged to 'just tell the truth" after Congress summons. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been “hiding” from a US government committee’s request to question him, a congressman has reportedly said.

Suhas Subramanyam is one of the Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee, which has requested that the former prince sit for a “transcribed interview” about his connections with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. A letter sent to Andrew by the committee 10 days ago, and signed by 16 members of Congress, has requested that he respond by this Thursday. Mr Subramanyam told The Guardian that the former duke “has been hiding from us, and I think he will continue to try to hide from people doing meaningful investigations of this matter”. “It seems like every time we find more evidence, prince Andrew seems to be in the documents,” he added. “And so I think if he is hoping that the story will just go away by ignoring us and being silent, he will be sorely disappointed, as we continue to pursue this over the next year and beyond.” Read more: 'We have nothing to hide': Trump calls on House Republicans to vote to release Epstein files Read more: Trump calls for investigation into Bill Clinton's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club. Picture: Getty

US President Donald Trump has said House Republicans should vote to release the files in the Epstein case, reversing his previous vow to fight the proposal. “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” Mr Trump posted on social media on Sunday. Democrats and some Republicans have been pushing for a measure that would force the US Justice Department to make more documents from the case public. All files and communications related to Epstein could be made public, as well as information about the investigation into his suicide in prison in 2019. The oversight committee in the House of Representatives asked Andrew to sit for a deposition as part of its investigation into Epstein and how the government handled his case. The committee’s letter said it had identified “financial records containing notations such as ‘massage for Andrew’ that raise serious questions”. They have called for him to say what he knew about the actions of the convicted sex trafficker.

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty