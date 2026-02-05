The former couple have seen more details about their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein revealed

By Chay Quinn

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was on an FBI shortlist of 11 famous names accused of sexual abuse in their investigation into paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, as it was revealed that Sarah Ferguson planned to go into business with the serial abuser.

The list, compiled in 2025, included the former Duke of York and allegations against him being looked into by the US federal law enforcement's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The PowerPoint presentation details claims that Andrew had orgies on Epstein's "Lolita Express" private jet, and suggests he was given sexual favours to keep him happy at the order of jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. The slide also made a further claim that a witness saw Andrew grinding on a "young girl' on Epstein's island in the Caribbean. Other high-profile individuals named in the slide include President Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, former Barclays boss Jes Staley and Victoria's Secret founder Les Wexner. Read More: The Mandelson affair is a tale of arrogance & entitlement - the privileged them and the furious us, writes Andrew Marr Read More: Hillary Clinton tells Republicans to 'stop the games' as she vows to publicly testify on Epstein

The list, compiled in 2025, included the former Duke of York and allegations against him being looked into by the US federal law enforcement's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Picture: US DOJ

Alan Dershowitz, Leon Black, former US attorney general William Barr, Glenn Dubin are also on the 'prominent names' slide. All of the men named have forcefully denied allegations of wrongdoing and having knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities. Andrew's section within the 21-page document contains allegations of abuse, but it is unknown whether the slide contains any claims which had been verified by investigators. The latest claim about the former prince comes after his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also faced new claims around her involvement with Epstein.

The latest claim about the former prince comes after his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson (pictured), also faced new claims around her involvement with Epstein. Picture: Alamy

Documents released by the US Department of Justice revealed a plan for the paedophile to own a majority stake in the former Duchess's women's empowerment brand after his child sex offence conviction. Ferguson began a year-long effort to launch Mother's Army, a personal brand to "help amplify the voices of mothers all over the world to tackle some of the tougher issues facing young people and families". A business associate of Epstein emailed the financier in 2009 detailing the plans for his involvement with the brand. In it, the brand is stated to stand for "for integrity, consciousness, morals, etc". In the business plan laid out in the email, revenue was set to be raised by Ferguson through book deals, involvement with children's TV programmes, and speaking fees. The releases also showed booked arrangements for a speaking event at a women in leadership event at Michigan State University in the US. The document projected this would earn the venture up to $40,000.

Sex offender Epstein was planned to be the majority owner of Ferguson's women's empowerment venture. Picture: Alamy