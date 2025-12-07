A source has claimed that guests are "dreading the thought of seeing Andrew there."

Andrew and Fergie are reportedly attending their granddaughter's christening. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will attend their first royal event since the former duke was stripped of his titles, it has been reported.

Disgraced Andrew, 65, and the Duchess of York, 66, will reportedly step out of exile to be present at their granddaughter's christening on Friday. The divorced couple will be in attendance as their daughter Princess Beatrice, 37, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, christen their second child, Athena, at the Chapel Royal at St James's Place, it has been claimed. Though Andrew's relationship with Princess Beatrice is said to be "not warm", a source has claimed she believed it would be "cruel" to "deprive him" of being at the christening when he "dotes" on his grandchildren. Other guests, however, are reportedly "dreading the thought of seeing Andrew there."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will reportedly christen their second child, Athena, in St James's Palace. Picture: Getty

The insider claimed to the Daily Mail: "Beatrice has, of course invited her father. But things are not warm between them. However, she's worried about him. He's going through a low ebb with his mental health and she recognises that he dotes on his grandchildren and it would be cruel to deprive him of the chance to attend the christening. "Some careful conversations and diplomacy with King Charles will have taken place to get to this stage." Andrew's reported attendance at the christening comes days after he was stripped of his last remaining royal titles. Earlier this week, King Charles today instructed Andrew’s membership of the Order of the Garter - an ancient chivalric order - be cancelled. Andrew’s Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order has also been cancelled.

Andrew was recently stripped of his last remaining royal titles. Picture: Getty