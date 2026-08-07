Andrew Flintoff steps down as England Lions head coach
The former England captain had been in charge for almost two years after he got back involved in cricket in 2024 following a car crash on Top Gear
Andrew Flintoff has stepped down from his role as England Lions head coach.
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The former England captain had been in charge for almost two years after he got back involved in cricket in 2024 following a car crash on Top Gear.
Flintoff has since held multiple roles within the England and Wales Cricket Board set-up, but with a coaching stint on the horizon with Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder, the 48-year-old has left the organisation.
“Unfortunately I’ve made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions. Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop,” Flintoff said.
“I’d like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give every day.
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"In particular, Ed Barney who I’ve loved working with and was so lucky to have as a performance director, and obviously Rob (Key) for trusting me with one of the most important roles in English cricket.
"I can’t wait to get started with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me.”
Flintoff has been England Lions head coach for 23 months, but spent time with England’s senior white-ball teams and was part of the backroom staff at the 2024 T20 World Cup.
The former Lancashire all-rounder also coached The Hundred franchise Northern Superchargers for two seasons and will continue his journey this winter with Sydney Thunder.
Flintoff was set to miss the end of England Lions’ tour of South Africa due to his maiden BBL job, but that issue is no longer a problem for the ECB.
His departure follows the removal of Brendon McCullum as Test head coach, with fellow New Zealander Stephen Fleming appointed in his place.
Ed Barney, ECB men’s performance director, said: “Fred has helped to transform the Lions environment into a programme that has had a major impact on young players.
“By creating an environment that both supports and pushes excellence at all times he has helped bring forward a new generation of young players.
“Coaches have also flourished alongside him, whether early in their coaching journey or with decades of experience, and he has consistently maximised the expertise around the group.
"We wish him the best in the next stage of his coaching career and look forward to a time he returns to the English game.”
Mike Yardy will coach Professional County Club Select XI in a four-day match with Pakistan, which begins at Beckenham on Wednesday.