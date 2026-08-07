Andrew Flintoff has stepped down from his role as England Lions head coach.

The former England captain had been in charge for almost two years after he got back involved in cricket in 2024 following a car crash on Top Gear.

Flintoff has since held multiple roles within the England and Wales Cricket Board set-up, but with a coaching stint on the horizon with Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder, the 48-year-old has left the organisation.

“Unfortunately I’ve made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions. Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop,” Flintoff said.

“I’d like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give every day.

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