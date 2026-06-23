Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been told to stop riding horses over concerns it gives a "bad look.". Picture: Reuters

By Chay Quinn

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor jetted off to a Dubai billionaire's luxury French stud farm - after he was banned from horse-riding in Sandringham after his arrest.

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The former prince slipped away to Brittany for a plush three-day trip at the property of Mohammed A Baker, a Dubai-based horse breeding magnate. Andrew was flown out of Britain by the tycoon aboard his private jet, which went from Norwich to Dinard before being taken to the MAB Stables near St Malo. The trip came after it was revealed that Andrew had been banned from horse riding by Palace aides.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was pictured leaving police custody on his 66th birthday after being arrested. Picture: Getty

Following his April arrest, the former Duke of York, 66, was told that riding a horse on the King's Sandringham estate while subject to a police probe would give a "bad look." It meant Andrew is now effectively housebound with his seven dogs for company, two of which belonged to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. On his 66th birthday in April, Andrew was arrested and released under police investigation for misconduct in a public office after allegedly sharing secrets of official visits with Jeffrey Epstein while acting as trade envoy 2001 and 2011. Read more: Andrew ‘said there’s no need for the RAF’ and Dolly the sheep was ‘rubbish’, Lib Dem MP claims in Commons Read more: Sign of the times: Every street bearing 'Prince Andrew' name as residents fight to change addresses

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Alamy