The compensation reflected the estimated £7.5 million Andrew spent on refurbishments at the start of the lease.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been granted £302,000 in compensation after his lease on his former Royal Lodge home in Windsor was officially surrendered. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been granted £302,000 in compensation after his lease on his former Royal Lodge home in Windsor was officially surrendered, a Crown Estate spokesperson said.

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The King's brother left Royal Lodge earlier this year and is currently living on the Sandringham Estate. Andrew had more than 50 years remaining on his lease. Its terms entitled the tenant to compensation if it was surrendered within the first 25 years. This reflected the estimated £7.5 million Andrew spent on refurbishments at the start of the lease. He has now fully vacated the property and paid £1.8 million for dilapidations. As a result, The Crown Estate received a net £1.5 million overall.

The Royal Lodge. Picture: Shutterstock

A spokeswoman for The Crown Estate said: “The lease for Royal Lodge has ended and our focus now is firmly on its future use and the opportunities to generate additional financial value for the nation from its early return.” The former Duke of York moved out of the Windsor mansion earlier this year as files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein were released by the US Department of Justice. He was forced to move into Marsh Farm on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, amid public outcry about the rent he paid on the Royal Lodge. In June, a National Audit Office investigation revealed that the late Queen’s second son received an undisclosed private income from subletting three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate while paying a peppercorn rent for more than two decades. The Crown Estate spokesperson said the property will now be marketed by two nationally recognised agents for its proposed future use.