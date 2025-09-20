Sacked minister Andrew Gwynne says he will not stand down as an MP to give Andy Burnham a safe seat from which to challenge for the Labour leadership. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sacked minister Andrew Gwynne says he will not stand down as an MP to give Andy Burnham a safe seat from which to challenge for the Labour leadership.

The MP for Gorton & Denton has said he intends to serve his full parliamentary term after rumours emerged about him standing down from his seat due to ill-health. It had been suggested that Gwynne resigning could provide Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, with a seat in the House of Commons. Burnham's return to the Commons could facilitate a rumoured attempt to seize the Labour leadership from Sir Keir Starmer. Mr Gwynne was sacked as a health minister in February over derogatory comments about constituents he made in a WhatsApp group. Read More: Burnham says Labour 'needs change' as rumours swirl about potential leadership bid Read More: Badenoch says Starmer ‘rewarding terror’ as UK prepares to recognise Palestine

He also has had the Labour whip suspended since the comments came to light. Mr Gwynne told The Times: “In order to end the tedious speculation about my seat while I’m trying to recover from a period of ill health, it is my intention to serve a full term.” He added: “The route to No 10 is not going to be through Gorton & Denton.” Reports had emerged that Gwynne had applied for 'medical retirement' as an MP, a mechanism which would allow him generous financial support not usually given to MPs standing down. Gwynne is the second MP in Greater Manchester to declare he will not quit to let Mr Burnham become an MP. Graham Stringer, the 75-year-old Blackley & Middleton South MP, said last week that he also would “see a full term out” rather than stand down.

Mr Burnham is being heavily linked with a return to frontline politics due to widespread disaffection with the Prime Minister. He has repeatedly refused to rule out a return, but has denied reports he has set up a campaign apparatus to fight for the Labour leadership. While speaking in Stockport on Friday, Mr Burnham was asked by a member of the public about his potential ambitions to become an MP again and run for leadership of the party.

