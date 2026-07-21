PC Andrew Harper’s killers could walk free early under prison release scheme
The early-release scheme is due to begin in September and is expected to see more than 5,000 offenders released over the following 10 months
Two of the men convicted over the killing of PC Andrew Harper could be released from prison early under a Government scheme designed to ease overcrowding.
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Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were jailed for 13 years in 2020 for the manslaughter of Pc Harper, who was killed while responding to the theft of a quad bike in Berkshire in August 2019.
The pair, who were both 17 at the time, were inside a vehicle which dragged the 28-year-old police officer for more than a mile along country roads after his ankles became caught in a tow rope.
Under the Ministry of Justice’s early-release scheme, they could become eligible for release after serving half of their sentences rather than two-thirds.
PC Harper’s mother, Debbie Adlam, said she had received a letter from the MoJ warning that their sentences could be reduced.
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She told The Telegraph: “It makes me feel sick. Andrew’s life doesn’t get to come back. It feels like a slap in the face and an insult.”
The third man involved, Henry Long, who drove the vehicle, was jailed for 16 years and is not eligible for the scheme.
He will be able to apply for parole after serving half of his sentence.
The case prompted widespread outrage and led to the introduction of Harper’s Law, which brought in mandatory life sentences for people convicted of killing emergency workers while committing another crime.
The early-release scheme is due to begin in September and is expected to see more than 5,000 offenders released over the following 10 months.
Under the scheme, serious offenders - including killers, rapists and child groomers - can be released after serving half of their sentence rather than two-thirds, provided they have not committed serious disciplinary breaches in prison.
Those convicted of less serious offences could be freed after serving as little as a third of their sentence.
Before becoming Prime Minister on Monday, Andy Burnham was reviewing whether rapists and child groomers could be excluded from the policy amid mounting criticism.
However, the scheme is already enshrined in law under the 2026 Sentencing Act, meaning changes would require further legislation.
Critics have warned that, without exemptions, some of the most serious offenders could benefit from the earlier release rules.
An MoJ spokesman said: “This was a horrific crime, and our deepest sympathies are with Pc Andrew Harper’s family and friends.
“In 2024, the country was facing a prison crisis and a total breakdown of law and order, with judges ordered to stop jailing dangerous criminals.
"This government is committed to public safety: we are building prison places at the fastest rate since the Victorian era, and taking the difficult decisions needed to lock up the most dangerous offenders.”