The early-release scheme is due to begin in September and is expected to see more than 5,000 offenders released over the following 10 months

Andrew Harper was killed while responding to the theft of a quad bike in Berkshire in August 2019. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Georgia Rowe

Two of the men convicted over the killing of PC Andrew Harper could be released from prison early under a Government scheme designed to ease overcrowding.

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Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole were jailed for 13 years in 2020 for the manslaughter of Pc Harper, who was killed while responding to the theft of a quad bike in Berkshire in August 2019. The pair, who were both 17 at the time, were inside a vehicle which dragged the 28-year-old police officer for more than a mile along country roads after his ankles became caught in a tow rope. Under the Ministry of Justice’s early-release scheme, they could become eligible for release after serving half of their sentences rather than two-thirds. PC Harper’s mother, Debbie Adlam, said she had received a letter from the MoJ warning that their sentences could be reduced. Read more: Dad-of-two caught filming women through their windows at night Read more: Ann Widdecombe died 'after being hit 21 times over the head with a hammer while having lunch'

Henry Long, Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were all jailed for manslaughter. Picture: PA

She told The Telegraph: “It makes me feel sick. Andrew’s life doesn’t get to come back. It feels like a slap in the face and an insult.” The third man involved, Henry Long, who drove the vehicle, was jailed for 16 years and is not eligible for the scheme. He will be able to apply for parole after serving half of his sentence. The case prompted widespread outrage and led to the introduction of Harper’s Law, which brought in mandatory life sentences for people convicted of killing emergency workers while committing another crime. The early-release scheme is due to begin in September and is expected to see more than 5,000 offenders released over the following 10 months. Under the scheme, serious offenders - including killers, rapists and child groomers - can be released after serving half of their sentence rather than two-thirds, provided they have not committed serious disciplinary breaches in prison.

Tributes Are Left At The Scene Where PC Andrew Harper Died. Picture: Getty