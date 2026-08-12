Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, who were teenagers when they were jailed for 13 years for manslaughter in 2020, could be eligible for release next year

The sister of PC Andrew Harper (pictured) has spoken for the first time about the possibility of her brother's killers walking free under efforts to ease overcrowding in prisons. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

The sister of PC Andrew Harper has spoken for the first time about the possibility of her brother's killers walking free under efforts to ease overcrowding in prisons.

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Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers - who were teenagers when they were jailed for 13 years for manslaughter in 2020 - could be eligible for release next year. Picture: PA

Reflecting on their conduct at the time of the trial, Aimee said her brother's killers were "sniggering away" during the court case even when "the most vulgar and damning evidence was being read out or shown". "They would even smirk and joke directly towards me and my family," she added. "I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that they were guilty and they did not have any remorse whatsoever. I truly doubt that has changed enough for them to be out of prison." PC Harper was killed just four weeks after getting married.

Aimee added that in regard to the early release policy, her main thoughts are with domestic abuse survivors. "They are the people that face immediate danger, I can only imagine the fear they will be experiencing right now. She added she hopes that what her family are going through in regards to brother's killers could have some influence over whether the scheme goes ahead. "My only real hope right now is that our story can do some good for them by shining a light on how poorly thought out this policy is."

Responding to Aimee's concerns, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he "wouldn't forgive himself" if he didn't do "everything he possibly could". Picture: Alamy

Responding to Aimee's concerns, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he "wouldn't forgive himself" if he didn't do "everything he possibly could". He believes that in this instance there is "more that can be done". "I hear you. I feel for you. I wouldn't forgive myself if I didn't do everything I possibly could to try and lessen your, your anguish, and I am doing that. I am turning over every stone.