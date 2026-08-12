'I’ve not even reached the age he was when he died': Sister of PC Andrew Harper speaks to LBC
Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, who were teenagers when they were jailed for 13 years for manslaughter in 2020, could be eligible for release next year
The sister of PC Andrew Harper has spoken for the first time about the possibility of her brother's killers walking free under efforts to ease overcrowding in prisons.
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Aimee Harper, 27, told LBC she has not even reached the age her brother was when he died.
"I never imagined they could be out before then," she said, adding: "That was supposed to be the next big milestone for me."
The police officer was only 28 when he was dragged to his death after investigating the theft of a quad bike in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, in August 2019.
Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, who were teenagers when they were jailed for 13 years for manslaughter in 2020, could be eligible for release next year.
Read More: Every UK police chief calls on Prime Minister to prevent PC Harper killers' release in damning open letter
Read More: Plan to stop PC Harper’s killers being freed early will be unveiled in September, Rayner tells LBC
Reflecting on their conduct at the time of the trial, Aimee said her brother's killers were "sniggering away" during the court case even when "the most vulgar and damning evidence was being read out or shown".
"They would even smirk and joke directly towards me and my family," she added.
"I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that they were guilty and they did not have any remorse whatsoever. I truly doubt that has changed enough for them to be out of prison."
PC Harper was killed just four weeks after getting married.
Aimee added that in regard to the early release policy, her main thoughts are with domestic abuse survivors.
"They are the people that face immediate danger, I can only imagine the fear they will be experiencing right now.
She added she hopes that what her family are going through in regards to brother's killers could have some influence over whether the scheme goes ahead.
"My only real hope right now is that our story can do some good for them by shining a light on how poorly thought out this policy is."
Responding to Aimee's concerns, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he "wouldn't forgive himself" if he didn't do "everything he possibly could".
He believes that in this instance there is "more that can be done".
"I hear you. I feel for you. I wouldn't forgive myself if I didn't do everything I possibly could to try and lessen your, your anguish, and I am doing that. I am turning over every stone.
"I am looking at everything. I am pushing the system to go further. That's the way I go about my job. I listen to people. I continually push myself and the system to do more. In this instance, I think there is more that can be done.
"The issue of IPP prisoners has been a long-running issue, and, you know, that clearly is something that can be looked at, as is the return of foreign national offenders.
"So I'm not making comments today in a knee-jerk way because I wouldn't raise false hope of people. I'm doing it in a considered way, having looked in detail at the situation, having considered a range of advice.
"I am confident that we can develop a plan to free up more spaces in the prison estate so that we can ensure more serious offenders serve their full term."