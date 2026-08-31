The Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police has told LBC he was "very relieved" that Pc Harper's killers will remain behind bars.

Pc Harper died after attending the theft of a stolen quad bike near Sulhamstead, Berkshire in 2019.

Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, two of the three killers, were passengers in the car that dragged him to his death down a country road after he got caught in a strap attached to the vehicle as they fled the scene.

The news the Bowers and Cole would remain behind bars was announced on Friday after the PM intervened.

Jason Hogg said he received a phone call from the Chancellor on Friday afternoon.

"Obviously I was very relieved, and the announcement that was formally made yesterday will be welcomed not just by me but by police officers in Thames Valley as well, because there's been such a strength of feeling about this issue. I'm very grateful to the government listening to this issue."

"It will be welcomed not just by me but by police officers in Thames Valley as well, because there's been such a strength of feeling about this issue.

He added: "I'm very grateful to the government listening to this issue."