Police chief 'very relieved' that Pc Harper's killers to remain behind bars
Jason Hogg, the Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, said there was "such a strength of feeling about this issue" within the force.
The Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police has told LBC he was "very relieved" that Pc Harper's killers will remain behind bars.
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Pc Harper died after attending the theft of a stolen quad bike near Sulhamstead, Berkshire in 2019.
Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, two of the three killers, were passengers in the car that dragged him to his death down a country road after he got caught in a strap attached to the vehicle as they fled the scene.
The news the Bowers and Cole would remain behind bars was announced on Friday after the PM intervened.
Jason Hogg said he received a phone call from the Chancellor on Friday afternoon.
"Obviously I was very relieved, and the announcement that was formally made yesterday will be welcomed not just by me but by police officers in Thames Valley as well, because there's been such a strength of feeling about this issue. I'm very grateful to the government listening to this issue."
"It will be welcomed not just by me but by police officers in Thames Valley as well, because there's been such a strength of feeling about this issue.
He added: "I'm very grateful to the government listening to this issue."
The decision follows months of campaigning by PC Harper's family and former colleagues.
Chief Constable added he knows there is a "crisis" in the prison system but believes the loved ones of victims of crimes should not have to bear the brunt of this.
"The government have some, some difficult choices to make and they've been taking some time to work through what is a very difficult issue.
"There are no easy choices, but my view is families shouldn't have to bear the consequences of the crisis in prison, and I'm sure there's many hundreds of families who heard the news yesterday who will be incredibly relieved who've lost a loved one and the killers will remain behind bars."