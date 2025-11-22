US politicians have criticised Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over his failure to respond to their interview request on the activities of the late paedophile, Jeffery Epstein.

The US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform made the request as part of their investigation into the late financier's sex trafficking operations.

Congressmen Suhas Subramanyam and Robert Garcia have criticised the lack of response from Andrew, saying the silence "speaks volumes".

Democratic members requested the 65-year-old sit for a deposition as they investigate how the Trump administration handled the Epstein case.

In a statement criticising Andrew, they said: "The documents we've reviewed, along with public records and Virginia Roberts Giuffre's testimony, raise serious questions he must answer, yet he continues to hide.

"Our work will move forward with or without him, and we will hold anyone who was involved in these crimes accountable, no matter their wealth, status, or political party. We will get justice for the survivors."

A response was requested of the former prince by November 20.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson 'offered six-figure deal for tell-all interview' after losing Duchess title amid Epstein scandal

Read more: Marjorie Taylor Greene announces shock resignation from Congress after turning on Trump