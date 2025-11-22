'Silence speaks volumes' - Andrew under fire after ignoring US Congress interview request
Democrats have criticised the former prince for ignoring an interview request as part of their investigation into Jeffery Epstein
US politicians have criticised Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over his failure to respond to their interview request on the activities of the late paedophile, Jeffery Epstein.
The US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform made the request as part of their investigation into the late financier's sex trafficking operations.
Congressmen Suhas Subramanyam and Robert Garcia have criticised the lack of response from Andrew, saying the silence "speaks volumes".
Democratic members requested the 65-year-old sit for a deposition as they investigate how the Trump administration handled the Epstein case.
In a statement criticising Andrew, they said: "The documents we've reviewed, along with public records and Virginia Roberts Giuffre's testimony, raise serious questions he must answer, yet he continues to hide.
"Our work will move forward with or without him, and we will hold anyone who was involved in these crimes accountable, no matter their wealth, status, or political party. We will get justice for the survivors."
A response was requested of the former prince by November 20.
In the original letter addressed to Andrew, the Committee stated: "Allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities."
Despite his silence, Congressman Subramanyam said he remains hopeful that others close to Andrew will come forward to testify instead.
As a foreign national, the House is unable to subpoena Andrew as it could a US citizen.
Andrew, who was stripped of his style, title and honours last month, has yet to comment.
The request was also not signed by Republican members of the committee, leaving the Democrats with little political leverage.
A number of former government officials have already testified before the committee.
Alex Acosta, a former US attorney who presided over Epstein’s 2008 conviction, and Trump’s first-term attorney-general Bill Barr and have already appeared before the committee.
Both Bill and Hillary Clinton been scheduled to testify last month, before the 54-day shutdown of the House postponed it, however a new date is expected to be set for the Clintons shortly.
