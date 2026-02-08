This comes amid reports that the former prince was deliberately targeted by the Kremlin.

Andrew invited Epstein and a Russian model named Vera for dinner at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited Jeffrey Epstein and a Russian model to dinner at Buckingham Palace during a four-day trip to London, it has been revealed.

New emails unearthed from the latest release of the Epstein Files have revealed that the convicted sex offender asked for a model, a 26-year-old woman named Vera, to join him for a private meeting at the Palace with the then-prince Andrew. She is described as “enchanting” and a “great friend” in the newly released documents. Epstein's London trip took place two months before Andrew visited the paedophile in New York. Read more: Andrew was in New York when Virginia Giuffre claimed he sexually assaulted her, latest Epstein files reveal Read more: Andrew told Epstein he wanted to be his 'pet' in disturbing emails unearthed in bombshell document release

Released documents from disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, referencing court cases against him, are seen in the handouts released by the U.S. Justice Department. Picture: Alamy

In July 2010, Epstein first messaged Andrew to organise a meeting with Vera. Andrew asked him who she was, and Epstein replied: “A great friend of mine. Very pretty. She is my future ex-wife.” Hours later, he complained to Epstein: “No response from your future ex. I emailed her this morning but I suspect it went into her junk email.” The disgraced financier messaged him back with her details, saying she was “expecting his call”, as per The Sun. Three months later, in September 2010, Epstein messaged Andrew about seeing him the following night for dinner.

Andrew was in regular contact with the sex offender. Picture: PA

Andrew replied: "Great! Where do you want to go — private at BP [Buckingham Palace] or out in a private room or in a restaurant? The former prince told him the next day: “I am just departing Scotland. Should be down by 1800. We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy,” to which Epstein replied: “bp please.” When asked by Andrew what time he would arrive and how many people he'd be accompanied by, Epstein said: “I want private time with you, however, I am here with Sarah Sue and Vera, should I bring them.” Andrew replied: “Yes. Plenty of space here for chat! Bring them.” Epstein followed up that evening with: “Add one more. [redacted name] Romanian very cute.” Andrew responded: “No problem.” Details of the Palace meeting are not included in the emails and it is not known if it went ahead. However, the next day, Epstein wrote to Andrew: “Great fun, more later.”

Jeffrey's convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell has admitted the infamous 2001 photo of Andrew with his arm around his Virginia Giuffre is real. Picture: Virginia Roberts Giuffre