The former Prince is facing calls to give evidence to Congress

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is spending his last days living at Royal Lodge "ranting to himself" as US Congressman pile pressure on for him to give evicence over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is spending his last days living at Royal Lodge "ranting to himself" as US Congressman pile pressure on for him to give evicence over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Duke and Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, both 65, are still living under the same roof at the 30-room home in Windsor, but sleep at different ends of the building and only join each other at mealtimes, according to reports. A source said that Andrew "rants to himself" as he "pads about" the home, with the former Prince facing a summons to be interviewed by a US congressional committee about his ties to Epstein. After the summons was issued, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, from Virginia, warned Andrew that anyone "complicit in these crimes cannot hide from us. Read more: William refuses to be drawn on Andrew scandal and says he wants to surround himself 'with people who do good' Read more: No charges for men who projected images of Epstein and Trump onto Windsor Castle during president's state visit

Suhas Subramanyam, representative for Virginia's 10th Congressional District, told LBC Andrew should not hide. Picture: LBC

Speaking to Charlotte Lynch on LBC News, the politician said said: "We are going after the financial records of Jeffrey Epstein and we have also gotten documents from his estate as well. "If they paint a picture that involves Andrew committing crimes, then we will have the information we need. "I think for anyone, not just Andrew, who is complicit in these crimes, they can't hide from us. "If what he's saying to the press in past interviews is that he 'did nothing wrong', then perhaps he should be saying it to the people investigating these crimes too." The intervention comes as The Sun reports that Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are spending life at different sides of the 30-room Royal Lodge ahead of their moving out. Andrew is said to be increasingly isolated, according to the newspaper, but this has not stopped Congressman Subramanyam from speaking frankly about the former Prince and questions over his ties with Epstein. "We have travelogue showing that Jeffrey Epstein's island, where he committed many crimes, that Andrew was there multiple times, so he knows a lot", he said. "Certainly it appears that he was engaged in the behaviour himself, and so we would want to know about that as well."

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor with Virginia Giuffre centre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo: US Dept of Justice. Picture: Alamy

"Part of the problem with this entire saga is that Jeffrey Epstein was able to evade real justice because he was rich and because he was powerful. "What we've said all along from the very beginning of this investigation is that regardless of how rich or powerful a person is, we want to make sure that they are held accountable for the crimes they committed, especially if they are heinous crimes against underage girls." Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee summoned the former Prince on Thursday amid suggestions Andrew could provide crucial information about Epstein and his co-conspirators. The committee said it would now investigate the late financier's "sex trafficking operations" and "financial records such as 'massage for Andrew', raise serious questions."

Royal Lodge, where the former Duke and Duchess of York are said to be living at separate ends of the building. Picture: Alamy