Shamed royal alleged to have unwittingly received millions obtained through corruption

Andrew made his Kazakh connections through his friendship with the socialite Goga Ashkenazi. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The £15 million Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received for his former mansion came from a company implicated in criminal corruption, it has been alleged.

Questions around the disgraced royal’s dealings while he was trade envoy have not gone away, despite him taking a step back from public life and now living a quiet life, although there is no proof he knew of corruption in this case. According to reports this week, Kazakh billionaire Timur Kulibayev used a loan from a company called Enviro Pacific Investments to purchase Sunninghill Park in Berkshire from Andrew in 2007. Italian prosecutors later ruled that Enviro had received cash from a bribery scheme which involved another company called Aventall. Now, Mr Kulibayev has told the BBC, through his laywers, that he bought the mansion with the help of Enviro just weeks after the final bribery payment came in. It is alleged that Andrew therefore, after a chain of events, received corrupt money - although there is no evidence to say that he knew this.

Sunninghill Park was mocked by the tabloid press for looking a little like a Tesco superstore. Picture: Alamy

The former Duke of York is set to leave his Royal Lodge this year and has been linked to starting over in Bahrain if he shirks the King’s offer of a lodging in the Sandringham estate. Andrew lived in Sunninghill Park as his official residence from 1990 until 2004. The Berkshire estate, where Andrew lived with his ex-wife Sarah and their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, had 12 bedrooms, stables and a swimming pool. It was bought by the Queen as a wedding gift for her second son in 1986 but required four years’ worth of work before the couple moved in. Andrew moved into the Windsor mansion, the Royal Lodge, following the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and sold Sunninghill Park in 2007. The deal was questioned at the time as Mr Kulibayev was said to have overpaid by several million pounds, and his identity was not confirmed until it was revealed by a newspaper probe.

Andrew's contact Timur Kulibayev with his wife Dinara Kulibayeva, the president's daughter. Picture: Alamy

Andrew told the Telegraph in 2009: "It's not my business, the second the price is paid. If that is the offer, I'm not going to look a gift horse in the mouth and suggest they have overpaid me." He was nonetheless criticised for using his trade connections to try and sell his house after it went on the market in 2001 and failed to attract any offers. It is thought that Andrew was introduced to the Kazakh inner circle by the socialite Goga Ashkenazi, who he was friends with and was his guest, alongside the Queen, at a box at Ascot in 2007. Ms Ashkenazi had a long-time affair with Mr Kulibayev and she had two sons with him, Adam and Alan.

Goga Ashkenazi, Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth II were at Ascot together in 2007. Picture: Getty