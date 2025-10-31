Andrew still eighth in line to the throne as Starmer refuses to remove disgraced royal from line of succession
An Act of Parliament would be required to take him out of the line
Sir Keir Starmer is refusing to remove Andrew Mountbatten Windsor from the line of succession despite mounting pressure to do so.
MPs from across the political spectrum have called for a new law that would stop Andrew from ever becoming king following the disgraced royal’s fall from grace.
While Downing Street “fully supports” the stripping of his titles, a spokesperson confirmed the Government has “no plans” to implement new legislation that would remove Andrew from the line of succession.
“The Government is committed to using parliamentary time to improve the lives of working people,” a Number 10 spokesperson said.
They added: “There are no plans to make legislative changes.
“Obviously the provisions for MPs to put forward legislation are well-established. Those would be decisions for MPs and Parliament.”
Andrew is still eighth in line to the throne despite being stripped of all his royal titles, including Prince and Duke of York.
An Act of Parliament would be required to take him out of the line of succession, as well as consent from every Commonwealth country.
The line of succession
- William, Prince of Wales - eldest son of King Charles III
- Prince George of Wales - eldest child of William and Catherine
- Princess Charlotte of Wales - second child of William and Catherine
- Prince Louis of Wales - third child of William and Catherine
- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex - second son of King Charles III
- Prince Archie of Sussex - eldest child of Harry and Meghan
- Princess Lilibet of Sussex - second child of Harry and Meghan
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor - third child of Queen Elizabeth II
- Princess Beatrice - eldest daughter of Prince Andrew
- Sienna Mapelli Mozzi - daughter of Princess Beatrice
On Friday, Andrew was also swiftly removed from the Official Roll of the Peerage, the public record of peers and peerages of England, Scotland, Ireland, Great Britain and the United Kingdom.
It comes after the King sensationally stripped Andrew of all his titles and told him to move out of the Royal Lodge.
Buckingham Palace said Andrew has agreed to leave the Windsor residence as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy.
It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers the friendship a “serious lapse of judgment”.
A statement released by the Palace on Thursday evening said: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.
"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
The statement continued: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.
"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."