Sir Keir Starmer is refusing to remove Andrew Mountbatten Windsor from the line of succession despite mounting pressure to do so.

MPs from across the political spectrum have called for a new law that would stop Andrew from ever becoming king following the disgraced royal’s fall from grace.

While Downing Street “fully supports” the stripping of his titles, a spokesperson confirmed the Government has “no plans” to implement new legislation that would remove Andrew from the line of succession.

“The Government is committed to using parliamentary time to improve the lives of working people,” a Number 10 spokesperson said.

They added: “There are no plans to make legislative changes.

“Obviously the provisions for MPs to put forward legislation are well-established. Those would be decisions for MPs and Parliament.”

Andrew is still eighth in line to the throne despite being stripped of all his royal titles, including Prince and Duke of York.

An Act of Parliament would be required to take him out of the line of succession, as well as consent from every Commonwealth country.

