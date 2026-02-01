Andrew has faced calls to testify before the US Congress and share any information he may have on Epstein that could help victims get closure.

Andrew 'should not be in the line of succession', says Philp after Epstein files release. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Conservative MP Chris Philp has told LBC there is a case for parliament to legislate to remove Andrew Mountbatten Windsor from the line to the throne over his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday, Mr Philp suggested parliament take a look at removing Andrew from the line of succession, as he is currently eighth in line to the throne, despite having his other titles removed. Mr Philp said: "Given the allegations that have emerged, someone who faces this sort of allegation should not be, in my view, in the line of succession. "That is, of course, for parliament to take a look at. But speaking personally, that is certainly something I would support doing." Mr Philp also said Andrew should testify before the US Congress over his connections to disgraced late financier. He said: "I think the truth needs to come out, justice needs to be done for the victims and every opportunity to examine and investigate this case should be taken. "And people like Andrew Mountbatten Windsor who may have information should be cooperating. That's all of them, including him." Read more: Second Epstein victim breaks silence with Andrew allegations - as Starmer suggests former prince should testify to US Congress Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should be prepared' to testify before Congress, says Starmer

“Andrew should not be in the line of succession.”



Tory MP Chris Philp says there is a case for parliament to legislate to remove the former prince from the line to the throne. pic.twitter.com/8uKwRbmMVL — LBC (@LBC) February 1, 2026

The former prince was stripped of his titles by King Charles last year after the posthumous release of a book by Virginia Giuffre who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17. Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

Mr Philp's comments come following the latest drop of Epstein Files by the US Department of Justice, in which pictures appear to show Andrew crouched over an unidentified female. Epstein, a millionaire financier, was arrested in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges. A month later he was found dead in his cell at a New York federal jail and the death was ruled a suicide. The King’s brother has previously vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Andrew pictured in the latest Epstein Files release. Picture: US Department of Justice

Housing Secretary Steve Reed similarly told LBC that Andrew should share any information he may have about Epstein with investigators. He said: "The images are deeply disturbing. Nobody can look at those and feel anything other than revulsion. "I think the most important thing we can do and the way to handle this is to focus on the interests of the victims. "There are an awful lot of young women who have experienced incredible levels of abuse, clearly. "And anybody who has got information or insight that they can share that will help shine a light on what's gone wrong and help bring about closure and hopefully some sense of justice for those victims should share it. "And that includes Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who I do believe should testify." However, Mr Reed fell short of calling for Andrew to be removed from the line of succession. He told LBC: "I don't think there's any realistic prospect of him becoming King." Lewis pushed back saying "it's the principle". Mr Reed replied: "Well, he's not going to become King of this country. I think the King was right to take the action he took in stripping Andrew of his title." He added: "I think there should be transparency and I don't think we should extend the allegations, touching one member of the Royal Family to all the rest. I think that would be unfair on the King. "The King took action when he needed to take action."