Andrew Lloyd Webber attends the West End Opening Night of "Evita" at the London Palladium on July 01, 2025. Picture: Simon Ackerman/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

West End composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed he is a “recovering alcoholic” and attends Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings every day.

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The 78-year-old said he had previously checked himself into a clinic to deal with his addiction, which he added did not work, before then attending AA meetings in Switzerland and the UK. He revealed that he sought help following a "downhill spiral" 18 months ago. Lord Lloyd-Webber said: “I am a recovering alcoholic. Sixteen months ago I decided that I needed help and it’s the best thing that ever happened to me. “You think it’s secret, but it’s not, everybody knows. I started getting into a downhill spiral and about 18 months ago the family were in a desperate state. My wife was feeling she couldn’t go on.” Read more: Netflix axe road trip series after Zayn Malik punches Louis Tomlinson on set Read more: Downton Abbey actor, 77, dies after dementia diagnosis

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber with Dame Elaine Paige and her Special Award at The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: Alamy

The writer of hit songs for musicals such as Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Phantom Of The Opera revealed he is now attending meetings every day while moving between London, Hampshire and New York. He told The Times: “People had always said: ‘Oh no, you wouldn’t like that’, and you get this thought that it’s a load of meth drinkers coming in off the streets. Not at all. “What I love about it is, you go into a room and everybody’s equal. I’ve made friends that I wouldn’t have thought possible.” Lord Lloyd-Webber said he had been noticed at the meetings but said this was “not an issue”, and added that his favourite AA meeting was in St Louis with “a whole load of rednecks”. The star said that the turning point in his battle with addiction was hearing someone else describe the “stupidity” of it.

Andrew Lloyd Webber accepts the Best Revival of a Musical award for "Sunset Blvd." onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions