Disgraced royal set to spend 66th birthday without his family after moving out of Royal Lodge

Andrew has enjoyed big birthday celebrations in the past. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces a lonely birthday on the Sandringham Estate with his relatives now speaking more openly about the Epstein scandal.

The former Duke of York, who had all his titles removed last year by the King for his associations with the sex offender financier, will have a muted 66th birthday on February 19. The Prince and Princess of Wales, on Monday said they are "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations as part of the Epstein Files. A spokesperson for William and Kate said today: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations… Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."

Damaging photos of Andrew have been published in the Epstein Files. Picture: Alamy

Andrew will move into Marsh Farm in April. Picture: Alamy

Prince Edward (right) has spoken about the need to help victims. Picture: Alamy