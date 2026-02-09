Exiled Andrew faces a lonely birthday in Sandringham
Disgraced royal set to spend 66th birthday without his family after moving out of Royal Lodge
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces a lonely birthday on the Sandringham Estate with his relatives now speaking more openly about the Epstein scandal.
Listen to this article
The former Duke of York, who had all his titles removed last year by the King for his associations with the sex offender financier, will have a muted 66th birthday on February 19.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, on Monday said they are "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations as part of the Epstein Files.
A spokesperson for William and Kate said today: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations… Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."
The remarks echoed the King and Queen's support for the victims of Epstein, and Charles was heckled on Monday, with a crowd member shouting, “How long have you known about Andrew?”
Last week, Prince Edward became the first frontline royal to comment, also stating that he has concern for the victims of Epstein.
Andrew, who moved out of the Royal Lodge last week, was accused by Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, of sleeping with her three times.
The former prince has denied all of her allegations and all wrongdoing. He settled out of court with Ms Giuffre, who died last year, in 2022, but denied this was an admission of guilt.
The Epstein Files have been released over several weeks by US officials, and Andrew features heavily in documents and pictures.
Latest revelations include:
Andrew is now living in Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate while he waits for the larger Marsh Farm to be renovated.
With his family now increasingly open to speaking against Epstein, he remains isolated and, while he did recently see his daughter Princess Beatrice, he is now living alone - his ex wife Sarah Ferguson having not relocated with him to Norfolk.
Andrew’s 66th birthday will therefore likely be a muted affair, and might be a day like any other for the former Duke, who reportedly spends his time watching TV and going riding.
An insider told the Telegraph: “He does watch a lot of TV – he’s always done that. He’s always been a bit of a couch potato.
“But at the moment, he’s coming to terms with the fact he’s lost everything that mattered to him: his status, his position in the Royal family and military, and to a lesser extent, a fractured family.”
Andrew might even need to put up his own decorations and bake his own birthday cake with staff at Sandringham said to be unwilling to work for him.
A source told The Sun: “They’ve been told they don’t have to serve Andrew or work for him if they feel uncomfortable.
“There is already quite a list saying no thanks. There is understandably a lot of disquiet as he is now a total pariah.
“But there is also a worry that once he gets comfortable at Wood Farm while Marsh Farm is being finished, they will never get him out again.”