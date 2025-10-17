Prince William had a hand in the decision to stop Prince Andrew from using his royal titles, the author of a bombshell book has suggested to LBC News.

Andrew Lownie, author of "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," said that the decision to stop the royal from using his Duke of York title among others, was a sign that the Firm are cutting off "this limb before it infects the whole body politics".

The Prince announced on Friday that he would be giving up the titles following a discussion with his brother, King Charles.

It comes after a slew of scandals for Andrew including his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well as dealings with an alleged spy for China.

A memoir by Prince Andrew's late accuser, Virginia Giuffre, to whom he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case, is also due to be published in the next few days.

Speaking to James Hanson on LBC News, Mr Lownie said: "It's surprising. Prince Andrew has gone very quickly, but I think the Palace realised they needed to get ahead of this story.

"I think I detect the hand of Prince William here, that they needed to take decisive action and they have."

Read More: Prince Andrew gives up royal titles, including Duke of York, after 'discussion' with King

Read More: Read in full: Prince Andrew's statement as he drops royal titles after becoming 'distraction'