The newly discovered images, which are undated, show the trio sitting together, lounging in dressing gowns

Andrew, Mandelson and Epstein pictured together for first time in newly released Epstein photo. Picture: DoJ

By Danielle de Wolfe

The first picture of former Prince Andrew, Peter Mandelson and late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been unearthed as part of the Epstein files.

The newly discovered images were among millions of documents released by the Department of Justice, with the photograph showing the trio sitting together, lounging in dressing gowns around a circular wooden table. The never-before-seen image is believed to have been taken during a meeting in Martha's Vineyard, ITV News reports, with the image thought to be the first known photograph of the three men together. It comes after the first round of documents linked to the former US ambassador and peer were released by Number 10. The files revealed that Mandelson demanded a £540,000 payout after being fired from his role in September after his close links to Epstein emerged. The undated image, believed to have been taken between 1999-2000, is strikingly similar to the photograph contained within the pages of Epstein's 'birthday book'. Read more: First 'Mandelson Files' set for release after former ambassador's arrest Read more: Epstein 'confessed to fathering secret child' in newly revealed documents

The photograph is believed to have been taken between 1999-2000. Picture: DoJ

The latest image connecting the trio shows the men sat around a table with mugs adorned with the US flag. The 'birthday book' image, which once again shows Mandelson and Epstein lounging together in dressing gowns, shows the pair sitting on the deck in front of a wooden panelled building. Alongside the image, the former UK ambassador to the US reportedly penned a short letter in which he described the late sex trafficker as his "best pal". The image is among nearly three million 'Epstein Files' documents released by the US Department of Justice earlier this year. It comes after newly unearthed testimony as part of the files revealed that Jeffrey Epstein confessed to one of his victims that he had fathered a child with "the perfect woman".

Peter Mandelson, the former U.K. ambassador to the United States, was pictured in the newly-unearthed photo. Picture: Alamy

The paedophile financier said "this is the mother of my child" and pointed at a photo of a blonde woman on a beach displayed in his New York mansion. Earlier this week, files reveal Lord Mandelson requested the government "pay out the remainder of the four-year salary costs of the fixed term appointment”, which would have amounted to £547,201. Instead, he was given £40,330 to cover the three-month notice period in his contract, plus an additional £34,670 severance payment. The documents also show the PM was told his hiring process seemed "weirdly rushed" in a call before Mandelson was appointed ambassador.

A PBS News Hour screenshot of a photograph showing U.S. President Donald Trump socializing with accused pedaphile Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy