It can be hard to keep up.

Tonight, we learn that Labour's leadership struggle gives us a by-election in Gorton and Denton as early as next month.

But a third Tory defection to Reform, today it was Suella Braverman, hasn't given us any by-election promises from the party that was, I think rightly, so angry about Labour postponing local elections...

In each case, what price democracy? Braverman's defection must count as one of the least surprising political stories of 2026 so far, but that doesn't mean it's meaningless.

After all, she was a contender to be Tory leader less than four years ago. She was one of the best-known and most divisive figures on the right of the party.

Attorney General, then Home Secretary twice. We're watching the hollowing out or fragmenting of the right of the Conservative Party: that great historic alliance which Kemi Badenoch is struggling to hold together.

That could mean further problems ahead for both the Tories and Reform. If the British right wants to be certain of coming back into power at the next election, the parties may need an electoral pact.

There would then be a broad, unofficial grouping on one side, probably matched by a non-aggression pact on the other side between Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Neat and tidy, but Braverman, like Robert Jenrick, hurled such abuse at her old party, calling them liars, spineless, useless, gutless, that for now any deal at all seems absurd.

Meanwhile, keeping Andy Burnham out of contention in next month's by-election means that the seat is likely to be won by Reform. Keir Starmer would be blamed, which, in turn, would make a leadership challenge by Wes Streeting likelier still.

What will voters think? What will the other parties think? More than ever, I feel our political future has become entirely unknowable.

Every outcome, from Nigel Farage's Reform sweeping the country with a massive parliamentary majority at the next election, right through to Keir Starmer surprising all the critics, hanging on, and winning again, looks tonight entirely possible.

These are not days to be too clever, certainly not clever-clever. I guess it's a time for serious politicians to stick to their principles, keep their nerve and remember the long game.

