As Reform UK sweep the polls in the local elections, Andrew Marr has said that he believes Nigel Farage will be the next Prime Minister.

"As we sit here now, Nigel Farage is going to be the next Prime Minister," he told Nick Ferrari.

Andrew Marr, one of the UK's chief political commentators, has said that, based on the results being seen across the country today, he believes we are looking at a victory for Reform in the next General Election.

A jubilant Mr Farage has heralded a “historic change in British politics,” telling reporters “there is no more left-right” as his outfit was “scoring stunning percentages in traditional old Labour areas”.

Mr Farage is celebrating a successful election for his party Reform UK, which has secured hundreds of councillors and gained control of two local authorities, so far.

"I think we are on course for a reform victory at the next Election. They are indeed becoming a national party.

"They are winning all over the place. Now, the early wins have been in Labour's traditional northern heartland, so that's part of, you know, the Brexit story, part of Boris Johnson's levelling up.

"It's been going on for an awful long time, but they're winning there and they're winning in the Tory heartlands across the southeast of England as well."

The Labour Party has lost hundreds of councillors as well as control of several councils, but Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to fight on to avoid plunging the country into chaos.

Mr Marr added that the Labour Party are now facing existential questions about how to move forward from today - try to maintain national momentum or retreat into the heartlands.

People are in the mood for a change in politics and, although there might be problems with some Reform candidates, he concluded that that probably isn't going to stop the turquoise tide.

"They've got an awful lot of people who are, as it were, amateurs in politics, new to politics," said Mr Marr.

"Some of them will have said stupid things and some of them will be called up for it and there'll be lots and lots of problems the other parties make hay with.

"But I think that underestimates the nature of a popular uprising going on here all around the country.

"That is what we are beginning to see, as it were, it's all across the English countryside you're seeing groups of local people thinking, we can do it better than the Tories, we can do it better than Labour or the Liberal Democrats, we're going to do it as it were for ourselves.

"I think that is the energy, that is driving Farage today."