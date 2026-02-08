The veteran political broadcaster is one of many who believe the PM is close to leaving Downing Street after his right-hand man left his team on Sunday due to his role in the Mandelson appointment

By Frankie Elliott

Andrew Marr has told LBC that it "is over" for Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister after his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney resigned over the Peter Mandelson scandal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The veteran political broadcaster is one of many who believe the PM is close to leaving Downing Street after his right-hand man quit on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Mr McSweeney stood down from his role at No.10 after admitting he advised the premier to appoint Mandelson as US ambassador. Picture: Getty

Marr, who also works as an LBC presenter, believes Starmer's resignation could now come within less than a week. Speaking to Henry Riley, Marr said: "I would not be surprised to see him resign quite quickly now. It very much depends on his own state of mind. I've not spoken to him, we have read that he is both very, very angry and depressed. You can never tell what someone in that type of mood is going to do. "I think if he decides to dig in and carry on. It's going to be an utterly miserable experience for him and i'm sure he is thinking 'there must be a way out'". Mr McSweeney's exit cranks up the pressure on Starmer, who has faced growing calls to resign after more details of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein emerged in US Government documents last week, including email exchanges about fiscal policy during the 2008 financial crash. A Met Police investigation into allegations of misconduct in public office by Mandelson are currently underway, with officers searching two homes linked to him on Saturday. A growing number of MPs, both from within Labour and the opposition, believe the scandal had made Starmer's position untenable. If he were to resign, it would bring to an end a torrid 18-month Premiership for Starmer, which has seen Labour's polling fall to its lowest ever level, while Nigel Farage's Reform party has surged in popularity. Marr praised the current PM for being a "decent man", but felt he was "never remotely a good enough politician to do the job he has been called upon to do".

A growing number of MPs, both from within Labour and the opposition, believe the scandal has made Starmer’s position untenable. Picture: Getty