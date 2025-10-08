The concluding day of the Tory conference, with the big speech from Kemi Badenoch, is a good moment to ask the hard but glaringly obvious question: are the Conservatives over?

She announced proposed tax cuts, including the abolition of stamp duty.

She savaged Keir Starmer. But barely one in five voters expect her ever to become prime minister.

One of the Western world’s most successful-ever electoral machines, founded in the 1830s and the party which has dominated British politics during my lifetime, is now polling in the mid teens, around a dozen points behind Reform.

Political parties have no God given right to survive – the old Liberal party went, so did the Whigs, and there were long periods in the last century when it looked as if labour wouldn’t survive.

Now of course, things can change. Labour did survive.

And while there is life there is hope and all that. But this is a deep hole.

The revered pollster Sir John Curtis says the Tories will almost certainly win fewer seats at the next election than the Liberal Democrats.

Conservatives at the Manchester conference were putting a brave face on things but behind the scenes, Tory members themselves seem quite close to surrendering to their right wing rivals – other polling says 2/3 of them would want a pact with Reform and nearly half would like a full merger.

Kemi Badenoch, like Keir Starmer, is generally thought to have had a good party conference. But she, just like him, faces much deeper and harder questions this winter.

