The Met Police is asking former and serving protection officers who may have worked closely with Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor to "consider carefully" whether anything they saw or heard could hold useful information.

The force is asking them to share whether anything they witnessed could help with their reviews into the ex-prince - who has always denied any wrongdoing.

"They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us," the force said on Friday afternoon.

It follow Andrew's arrest on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, which saw him held in custody for 11 hours before being released under investigation.

The Met also announced they are looking into the suggestion that London airports may have been used to facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

"We are assessing this information and are actively seeking further detail from law enforcement partners, including those in the United States," the force said added.

The force said no new reports of alleged sexual offences have been made since the release of millions of pages of documents related to Epstein by the US Department of Justice.