Met contacting Andrew's current and past protection officers over ‘anything they saw or heard’
The Met Police is asking former and serving protection officers who may have worked closely with Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor to "consider carefully" whether anything they saw or heard could hold useful information.
The force is asking them to share whether anything they witnessed could help with their reviews into the ex-prince - who has always denied any wrongdoing.
"They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us," the force said on Friday afternoon.
It follow Andrew's arrest on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, which saw him held in custody for 11 hours before being released under investigation.
The Met also announced they are looking into the suggestion that London airports may have been used to facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
"We are assessing this information and are actively seeking further detail from law enforcement partners, including those in the United States," the force said added.
The force said no new reports of alleged sexual offences have been made since the release of millions of pages of documents related to Epstein by the US Department of Justice.
The force previously said it was looking into allegations Andrew's protection officers turned a "blind eye" to his visits to Epstein's island, Little St James.
Police are yet to identify any wrongdoing by close protection officers.
Andrew's primary accuser, Virginia Giuffre, alleged she had sex with him during an orgy with "underage" girls on the Caribbean island.
The former prince has previously vehemently denied all allegations made against him.
In a statement issued on Friday, police said: "The Met is identifying and contacting former and serving officers who may have worked closely, in a protection capacity, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The statement added: "As of today, no new criminal allegations have been made to the Met regarding sexual offences said to have occurred within our jurisdiction.
"We continue to urge anyone with new or relevant information to come forward.
"All allegations will be taken seriously and, as with any matter, any information received will be assessed and investigated where appropriate."