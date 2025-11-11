Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's name could be set to change again to add a hyphen to it, Buckingham Palace have confirmed.

The King removed his sibling's prince status and announced that he had surrendered the lease on his Royal Lodge home in Windsor, after initially forcing Andrew to relinquish his dukedom.

The former Duke of York had his titles dropped at the end of last month following the scandal surrounding his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

At the time, the Palace announced that he would be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, which was understood to have been agreed with Andrew and that his preferred version of the surname was for it to be unhyphenated.

But reviews of official documents suggested that a hyphenated Mountbatten-Windsor was the version with "historic precedent" and the way Elizabeth II would have wished it to appear.

The Privy Council declaration, which officially established the family surnames, states that The Queen's descendants should carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, this excludes those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of prince/princess or female descendants who marry.

The former prince denies sexually assaulting the late Virginia Giuffre, who alleged this happened on three occasions, including when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Meanwhile, pressure is building on Andrew to give evidence before a powerful US Congressional committee.