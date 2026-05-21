The former Duke of York faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: Reuters

By Rebecca Henrys

The late Queen was “very keen” for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to take on a “prominent role in the promotion of national interests”, a senior official told the then-foreign secretary before he was appointed trade envoy in 2001.

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The memo was released on Thursday as part of a trove of files related to Andrew’s appointment to the post, which gave him access to senior government and business contacts around the world. It shows that Andrew was handed a major UK trade role without any evidence of formal vetting or due diligence, ministers have revealed, as the Government confirmed it is cooperating with police over a possible misconduct in public office investigation. "We have found no evidence that a formal due diligence or vetting process was undertaken. There is also no evidence that this was considered," Chris Bryant, a junior trade minister, said in a written statement to parliament. Read more: Epstein's ranch staff probed over Andrew's visits to paedophile's sprawling New Mexico property Read more: Epstein files spark two new UK investigations into historic child sex abuse

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The former Duke of York faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. Ministers agreed in February to publish documents related to his appointment to the post, which gave him access to senior government and business contacts around the world. It came after the Liberal Democrats tabled a humble address in Parliament calling for the publication of papers on Andrew’s role, including any vetting and any correspondence from disgraced former ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson.

One of the documents shows that the late Queen was “very keen” for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to take on a “prominent role in the promotion of national interests”. Picture: Supplied

In a memo addressed to Robin Cook dated February 25 2000, then-chief executive of British Trade International Sir David Wright said Queen Elizabeth II’s “wish” had been for Andrew, then the Duke of York, to take on the job. Sir David suggested the role would include some regional trips and two or three overseas visits each year, as well as a “leading trade mission from time to time”. He said: “Finally, we would want the Duke of York to be available to receive prominent trade visitors from overseas here in London and perhaps act as host at meals or receptions as appropriate.” The senior official said he “did not envisage that the Duke of York would want to be burdened with the regularity of meetings of the board of British Trade International or the burden of paper which goes along with the board membership”. He added: “We would nonetheless ensure that he was kept in touch with board developments and issues.” Another of the documents is a letter from Kathryn Colvin, Head of Protocol Division, dated January 25 2000, explaining Andrew's preferences for activities during his visits - this includes matters relating to youth, tech, trade, and culture. It reads: "I asked what were The Duke’s preferences for activity during his visits. "Captain Blair said that The Duke of York was particularly good on high‑tech matters, trade, youth (including primary schools and youth projects), and cultural events, with a preference for ballet rather than theatre, Commonwealth and military and foreign affairs. "The Duke would prefer the more sophisticated countries, particularly those in the lead on technology."

Another of the documents is a letter from Kathryn Colvin, Head of Protocol Division, dated January 25 2000, explaining Andrew's preferences for activities during his visits. Picture: Liberal Democrats