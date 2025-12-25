Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may face nightmare 2026 after losing titles and home, royal biographer warns
Author Andrew Lownie claims that 2026 could see the former prince face charges for misconduct in a public office
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could face another nightmare year in 2026, a royal biographer has warned as he suggest the disgraced royal should move to the Middle East.
Andrew Lownie, who is the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims that 2026 could see the former prince face charges for misconduct in a public office resulting from a private prosecution from anti-monarchy group Republic.
When asked by LBC's James Hanson about Andrew's fortunes in the New Year, Mr Lownie said: "Yes, I think there could be [legal repercussions for him].
"You might say, well, how could it be worse than losing your home and your titles? But though the Met Police have said that they aren't investigating him at the moment, I don't think that's going to satisfy public anger."
Mr Lownie added: "I do think that a case will be brought. I know the Americans have collected a lot of information and may well share that with authorities in Britain.
He concluded: "It's not just the Met who could be investigating him, it could be the National Crime Agency. And I do think there is a very strong case for misconduct in public office. So I think there could be fresh revelations and fresh problems for Andrew in 2026."
When asked by James about whether the King's younger brother could move away from Britain, the author suggested a move to the Middle East may transpire.
Mr Lownie told LBC: "He'll be treated with great respect there. Here he's a pretty diminished figure, but there he will be treated like a Royal.
"Former King Juan Carlos of Spain went to Dubai after he abdicated. And it doesn't mean that Andrew isn't going to be making visits by private jets to play golf around the world, to go and party in Thailand. It's just that no one will realise what he's doing and it will clearly make his life with his business activities much easier now."
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has always strenuously denied all allegations of wrongdoing against him.