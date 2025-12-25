Author Andrew Lownie claims that 2026 could see the former prince face charges for misconduct in a public office

By Chay Quinn

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could face another nightmare year in 2026, a royal biographer has warned as he suggest the disgraced royal should move to the Middle East.

Andrew Lownie, who is the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claims that 2026 could see the former prince face charges for misconduct in a public office resulting from a private prosecution from anti-monarchy group Republic. When asked by LBC's James Hanson about Andrew's fortunes in the New Year, Mr Lownie said: "Yes, I think there could be [legal repercussions for him]. "You might say, well, how could it be worse than losing your home and your titles? But though the Met Police have said that they aren't investigating him at the moment, I don't think that's going to satisfy public anger."