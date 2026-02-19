He becomes the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on his birthday. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office at his Sandringham home today.

Plain-clothed officers were pictured outside the Sandringham Estate on Thursday morning following investigations into the Royal's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Following reports police attended the royal residence, Thames Valley Police confirmed a man in his 60s had been arrested and is being interviewed under caution. Today is the former Prince's 66th birthday and sees him become the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested. Read more: Andrew arrested: Police statement in full Read more: 'Nobody is above the law': Starmer insists Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should testify' in the UK and US over Epstein links

Unmarked police cars have been seen at Sandringham this morning. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Misconduct in public office is a serious offence and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Thames Valley Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy. A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told LBC: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. "The man remains in police custody at this time. "We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

Andrew has been living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, while renovations are made to Marsh Farm. Picture: PA

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.” Norfolk Constabulary is supporting Thames Valley Police with its investigation. Emails released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore. One email, dated November 2010, appeared to be forwarded by Andrew five minutes after being sent by his then-special adviser Amir Patel. Another, on Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to send Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan. LBC has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment. However, King Charles released a statement last week stating that Buckingham Palace "stand ready to support" the police force if they are approached. "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," a Palace spokesman said. "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect." Andrew has long denied any wrongdoing. It comes as nine police forces across the UK are now assessing information in the Epstein Files, with support from the National Crime Agency (NCA). Police Scotland announced on Wednesday night that it was assessing information found in the trove of documents published by the US Department of Justice related to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.