Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor turned down a family holiday invitation to Balmoral for fear he would be "outcast” by other Royals.

The disgraced former Duke of York turned down the offer of joining up with the King, whom he has not seen all year, and other members of The Firm in Scotland, according to the Sun.

Up to 30 Royals were invited to the estate at the palace in Aberdeenshire, and Andrew attended the annual gathering last year before further revelations were made about his conduct in the Epstein Files.

Andrew was arrested in February on his 66th birthday at his new abode in the Sandringham Estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He stepped back from The Firm in 2019 after further revelations around his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the well-connected sex offender who died that same year.

Andrew has denied allegations, including that he had sex with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre three times, but has stepped back from all public engagements and now lives a quiet life.

He reportedly communicates with Princess Anne and Prince Edward but has limited interactions with his older brother, Charles, who has stripped him of all Royal titles.

A source told the Sun: “He was invited but has got no great desire to be at Balmoral as he has nothing to gain and would be treated as an outcast.

“What’s the point, he feels, of going all the way there for a much-needed holiday and being treated as an elephant in the room?”