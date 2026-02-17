Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'had consensual sex with Virginia Giuffre', email to Jeffrey Epstein suggests
Andrew was stripped of his Royal title last year after the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir in which she claimed she had sex with him on Epstein’s private island
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘had consensual sex’ with Virginia Giuffre, an email contained in the Epstein Files suggests.
Epstein did not deny the claim in an email exchange in January 2015 between the paedophile financier and a journalist who stated it as fact.
Andrew has vehemently denied having sex with Ms Giuffre. He paid her $12m to settle her sexual assault lawsuit in 2022.
On January 16 2015, in an email exchange with New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr, Epstein said his reputation had ‘taken a hit’ after she claimed in Florida court filings that she was trafficked for sex with Andrew in the early 2000s when she was 17.
On January 3 2015, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that 'emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts'.
Thomas Jr advised Epstein to ‘separate himself from Andrew’.
He wrote: “I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew.
“I mean in the end he had consensual sex with VR. And VR worked for you. The rest is atmospherics. You have moved on! People don't know that and cant accept that unless you say as much”.
In the email exchange, Epstein did not respond to the advice or his claim that Andrew had consensual sex with Virginia.
In a December 2014 Florida court filing, Ms Giuffre described being trafficked to Andrew for sex by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at least three times in 2001 when she was 17.
In Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir she accused Andrew of being "entitled - as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright”.
The book was released almost six months after Ms Giuffre took her own life. In it, she described three occasions where she alleges Prince Andrew had sex with her, including at Ghislaine Maxwell's house in London.
The email exchange first emerged in December 2025, however, names were blanked out. The unredacted version naming Virginia Roberts, referred to as VR, has now been found in the latest tranche of 3million Epstein Files just released by the US Department of Justice.
LBC exclusively revealed today that the Metropolitan Police is looking into claims that close protection officers assigned to Andrew ‘wilfully turned a blind eye’ during visits to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's private island.
LBC has spoken to a former senior Met protection officer who claims certain members of the Royalty and Special Protection Command (RaSP) became “too close” to the Royal Family and “may have withheld information” from the force about what happened on Little Saint James island, which was owned by Epstein, in the US Virgin Islands.
Several women have claimed they were abused by Epstein when they were teenagers on Little Saint James, known to locals as "paedophile island”.
