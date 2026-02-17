Andrew was stripped of his Royal title last year after the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir in which she claimed she had sex with him on Epstein’s private island

Andrew had sex with Virginia Giuffre, an email exchange between a reporter and Jeffrey Epstein said. Picture: DoJ/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘had consensual sex’ with Virginia Giuffre, an email contained in the Epstein Files suggests.

Epstein did not deny the claim in an email exchange in January 2015 between the paedophile financier and a journalist who stated it as fact. Andrew has vehemently denied having sex with Ms Giuffre. He paid her $12m to settle her sexual assault lawsuit in 2022. On January 16 2015, in an email exchange with New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr, Epstein said his reputation had ‘taken a hit’ after she claimed in Florida court filings that she was trafficked for sex with Andrew in the early 2000s when she was 17.

The New York Times journalist advised Epstein to separate himself from Andrew. Picture: DoJ

On January 3 2015, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that 'emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts'. Thomas Jr advised Epstein to ‘separate himself from Andrew’. He wrote: “I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew. “I mean in the end he had consensual sex with VR. And VR worked for you. The rest is atmospherics. You have moved on! People don't know that and cant accept that unless you say as much”. In the email exchange, Epstein did not respond to the advice or his claim that Andrew had consensual sex with Virginia. Read more: Andrew met model on taxpayer-funded China trip as 'fixer' sent photos to Epstein