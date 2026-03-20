Andrew 'under corruption investigation' as police widen net for probe into disgraced royal
Detectives are looking to see if Andrew can be charged under a century-old law to prevent corruption
Police investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have widened their net as they probe potential corruption offences committed by the former prince.
Listen to this article
After the disgraced royal was arrested on his 66th birthday, Andrew is now under a wider investigation by police.
Having originally been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, the former prince is now being probed for offences under laws which are more than a century old.
The new scope to the investigation comes as several British police forces are also looking into sex trafficking allegations centreing on Andrew and the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has always vehemently denied wrongdoing related to Epstein - but has not responded to allegations of misconduct in a public office or corruption.
Read More: Andrew, Mandelson and Epstein pictured together for first time in newly unearthed photo
Read More: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie still have homes in royal palaces under agreement made by father Andrew
The investigation's broader scope will mean that the probe will likely take over a year to complete.
The authorities are also reliant on the US Department of Justice releasing the full unredacted Epstein Files to them.
The legal route of prosecuting Andrew for the alleged misconduct offences has been scuppered by investigators needing to prove that the former prince committed the offence while undertaking his specific role as UK special trade envoy.
Instead, detectives are now considering using archaic anti-corruption laws to prosecute Andrew.
The Times reports that while the Bribery Act 2010 was considered as a legal route to prosecution, this idea was shelved because the act is not retrospective.
Police are now looking into whether the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1906 would apply to Andrew.
The century-old legislation makes it a crime for any employee to accept favours or bribes in exchange for preferential treatment.
The laws have not been disapplied to public officials.