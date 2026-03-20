Police investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have widened their net as they probe potential corruption offences committed by the former prince.

After the disgraced royal was arrested on his 66th birthday, Andrew is now under a wider investigation by police.

Having originally been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, the former prince is now being probed for offences under laws which are more than a century old.

The new scope to the investigation comes as several British police forces are also looking into sex trafficking allegations centreing on Andrew and the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied wrongdoing related to Epstein - but has not responded to allegations of misconduct in a public office or corruption.

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