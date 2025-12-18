Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is a “couch potato” who now fills much of his days “watching a lot of television,” a royal insider has said.

The disgraced former Duke of York is still in Windsor, having been left behind for the Firm’s annual Christmas visit to their Sandringham estate, and is said to be at a loose end.

Now stripped of his “prince” title, and all other accolades, Andrew made a rare appearance at an event last week, when he joined a congregation for the christening of Athena Mapelli Mozzi, the daughter of his first child Princess Beatrice.

While Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will be welcome to link up with the Firm in Sandringham, Andrew is out in the cold and into his final weeks inside the Royal Lodge - his home since 2003. He will move into a residence in the Norfolk estate next year, it is understood.

There has been some speculation about how Andrew now spends his days, having drifted from his family due to his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has denied all accusations made by Virginia Giuffre, in her book published post-humorously earlier this year, yet has surrendered his positions and his page has been taken off the royal website.

As to his current routine, a source told the Telegraph: “He does watch a lot of TV – he’s always done that. He’s always been a bit of a couch potato.

“But at the moment, he’s coming to terms with the fact he’s lost everything that mattered to him: his status, his position in the Royal family and military, and to a lesser extent, a fractured family.”

The source added: “Nobody visits him anymore.”

The Telegraph did not reveal any more about the source and the comments cannot be verified by LBC. It has been reported that the “penny has dropped” with the 65-year-old, and that it is a mystery as to how he will live out his remaining years.

For the moment, he “now spends his days riding, shooting, playing golf or watching television,” and, “does not drink or smoke and is never seen out to dinner”.

Andrew stepped back from the Royal family in 2019 following a car crash interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC, which was held shortly after the death of Epstein.

Only this year, after further allegations, have his titles been removed. He settled out of court with Ms Giuffre in 2022, although he said this was not an admission of any guilt.