The National Audit Office has published a report into the royal family’s residential property arrangements

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received an undisclosed private income from subletting three cottages on his Royal Lodge estate while paying a peppercorn rent for more than two decades, an investigation has shown. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received an undisclosed private income from subletting three cottages on his Royal Lodge estate while paying a peppercorn rent for more than two decades, an investigation has shown.

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The National Audit Office has published a report into the royal family’s residential property arrangements after controversy surrounding the disgraced former duke’s lease of the Crown Estate home. Other findings by the public spending watchdog include the revelation that the King foots the bill for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s accommodation in royal palaces despite both Andrew’s daughters being non-working royals. And for a number of years, their adjusted rents – reduced because the Royal Household properties require tenants with security clearance – were based on out-of-date open market valuations. Read More: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seen with mystery bruise across his face while driving near Sandringham home Read More: Princess Kate 'refused to speak to Andrew' even before his arrest

Sources suggested Andrew’s subletting did not generate a profit and that the rent was set at a rate to only cover maintenance and running costs for staff living there. Picture: Getty

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker branded the arrangements “outrageous”. “The whole thing is outrageous. If you look at Andrew, this is adding insult to injury,” he said. “It shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer, not only that Andrew was able to have a peppercorn rent for a gigantic property, but then to make potentially millions on the side from subletting properties. "The money should have gone to the Crown Estate, not into (his) pockets.” He added of Beatrice and Eugenie: “There’s no way that non-working members of the royal family should be subsidised by the Duchy of Lancaster. “The royal family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride.”

Other findings by the public spending watchdog include the revelation that the King foots the bill for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s accommodation in royal palaces. Picture: Getty

Sources suggested Andrew’s subletting did not generate a profit and that the rent was set at a rate to only cover maintenance and running costs for staff living there. But no figures, such as repair and household costs versus rental income, or copies of the rental agreements, have been made public. The NAO report stated: “Three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate were also sublet with income generated from subletting payable to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.” Up until this year, Eugenie’s rent of Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace was based on a 2018 valuation and Beatrice’s apartment in St James’s Palace on a 2020 valuation. Eugenie’s rent was 50% of the 2018 open market value from 2020 to 2021, and ranged from 55% in 2022 to 63% in 2025, while rent on Beatrice’s was 60% of the 2020 market value from 2020-2021 and ranged from 62% to 68% between 2022-2025, the NAO said. The current rental rates are now 64% of a 2026 open market valuation for Eugenie, and 68% of a 2026 valuation for Beatrice. But both rents are paid to the Royal Household entirely by Charles out of the Privy Purse – which comes from his private Duchy of Lancaster income. The King’s nieces Eugenie, 36, and Beatrice, 37, are non-working royals who both have jobs, with Beatrice married to a multimillionaire property developer.

The princesses faced scrutiny when their names appeared in the recent Jeffrey Epstein files, with one email exchange suggesting their mother Sarah Ferguson took them to see the convicted paedophile in the US days after he was released from prison for child sex crimes. Picture: Getty