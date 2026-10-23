Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be called to give evidence in High Court fraud trial over £750,000 payment
Turkish national Nebahat Isbilen alleges that businessman Selman Mr Turk, her former adviser, misled her over a £750,000 payment made to the then-duke in 2019, which was later paid back.
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can be called to give evidence in a High Court trial involving allegations of fraud against a Turkish businessman, a High Court judge has ruled.
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Businessman Selman Turk is being sued by fellow Turkish national Nebahat Isbilen, with a trial in London expected to begin in November.
Ms Isbilen alleges that Mr Turk, her former adviser, misled her over a £750,000 payment made to the then-duke in 2019, which was later paid back.
Mr Turk denies dishonesty and made a bid to be allowed to call Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence at the trial.
And in a judgment on Friday, Mr Justice Adam Johnson agreed and allowed Mr Turk to rely on a witness summary, as well as giving him permission to seek to call evidence from Mr Mountbatten-Windsor.
He said: “Given the seriousness of the allegations, both on their own terms and in light of their wider impact, fairness requires that Mr Turk should be afforded an opportunity of putting forward his own case, using the evidence he considers relevant and material.”
The judge later said that his decision only meant Mr Turk could call evidence from the former duke, and that a witness summons “will likely” be needed to compel him to give evidence.