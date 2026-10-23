Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can be called to give evidence in a High Court trial involving allegations of fraud against a Turkish businessman, a High Court judge has ruled.

Businessman Selman Turk is being sued by fellow Turkish national Nebahat Isbilen, with a trial in London expected to begin in November.

Ms Isbilen alleges that Mr Turk, her former adviser, misled her over a £750,000 payment made to the then-duke in 2019, which was later paid back.

Mr Turk denies dishonesty and made a bid to be allowed to call Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence at the trial.