Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is giving up the lease on East Lodge, part of the Crown Estate. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is giving up the lease on his remaining Crown Estate property - a 19-Century cottage used as staff accommodation.

King Charles reportedly ordered his brother out of Royal Lodge, part of the Crown Estate, earlier than expected after the new backlash from the Epstein Files. But the disgraced former prince had managed to cling onto East Lodge, a Grade II-listed cottage located near his former home, Sunninghill Park, in Berkshire. The single-storey cottage is understood to have been used as staff accommodation with annual rent costing nearly £13,000. Now, the Crown Estate has admitted an application has been made to “consider an early termination of the lease”. East Lodge is a thatched 19th-century cottage near the much larger Sunninghill Park, where Andrew lived until he moved to Royal Lodge in 2004. Read more: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie 'blindsided' after being 'banned from Ascot' following Andrew's arrest Read more: Plaque celebrating Andrew's visit to Inverness removed amid Epstein scandal fallout

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being driven away from a police station following his arrest. Picture: Getty

The sale of Sunninghill Park in 2007 for £15 million sparked controversy after it was snatched up by the son-in-law of Kazakhstan's president for £3 million above the asking price. East Lodge is located between Windsor and Ascot and has remained a separate arrangement between the former prince and the Crown Estate. It is also part of the Crown Estate, which is facing an inquiry from MPs into how the properties are managed and whether they provide value for money for taxpayers. Lease documents reveal Andrew took over the tenancy of East Lodge in February 1998, forking out an initial £3,500 annual rent to the Crown Estate. The rent went up with inflation and surged to £8,047 per year by 2020 as part of an agreement that lasted over a decade following the sale of Sunninghill. The charges were reviewed last summer, with the rent then rising to £12,922, reports claim. Andrew appeared to carry on renting East Lodge as he came under intense pressure over the Epstein Files and gave up the Royal Lodge tenancy. The most recent term of the lease was thought to have been due to end in July 2027.

nmarked vehicles drive away from the gates of the Royal Lodge, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former residence in Windsor Great Park. Picture: Getty