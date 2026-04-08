Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor finally moves into renovated Sandringham home
Andrew was said to be "dragging his heels" about the move, prompting Edward visit him at Wood Farm before the Easter holidays for a "quiet word."
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved into his new home in Norfolk after an alleged 'spat' with brother Prince Edward before Easter.
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The disgraced royal had been temporarily living in Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate while waiting for renovations at nearby Marsh Farm to be completed.
Andrew was said to be "dragging his heels" about the move, prompting Edward visit him at Wood Farm before the Easter holidays for a "quiet word."
It has since been reported that Andrew has moved into Marsh Farm and spent his first night there on Easter Monday.
The Daily Mail reported that Andrew's staff have been spotted transporting bags into the property.
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The former Duke of York left his once residence in Royal Lodge in Windsor for Norfolk in February following revelations about his relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In February Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday in Norfolk following the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files a few weeks earlier. He was released after 11 hours and remains under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
He has always denied any wrongdoing.
It comes after protestors descended on the property last Thursday in what was described as a major security breach.
After climbing the fence of Marsh Farm the protestors reportedly approached the farmhouse and "shouted abuse" before security quickly intervened, the Express reported.
Buckingham Palace has been approached for comment.