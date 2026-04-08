Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved into his new home in Norfolk after an alleged 'spat' with brother Prince Edward before Easter.

The disgraced royal had been temporarily living in Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate while waiting for renovations at nearby Marsh Farm to be completed.

Andrew was said to be "dragging his heels" about the move, prompting Edward visit him at Wood Farm before the Easter holidays for a "quiet word."

It has since been reported that Andrew has moved into Marsh Farm and spent his first night there on Easter Monday.

The Daily Mail reported that Andrew's staff have been spotted transporting bags into the property.

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