Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly shared confidential reports from his role as the UK's trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein, newly released emails reveal. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly shared confidential reports from his role as the UK's trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein, newly released emails reveal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emails released by the US Department of Justice earlier this month appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore. One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then-special advisor, Amir Patel. The former duke made the visits in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010, conducting meetings and trade talks. Additionally, on Christmas Eve 2010, Andrew looped Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. The messages come after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution. Andrew previously told Newsnight in 2019 he had cut off contact with the convicted paedophile in December 2010 during a visit to New York.

On February 9 2011, Andrew told Epstein he had visited a private equity firm the week before and "thought of you" as the financier, who was reportedly "looking for somewhere for money to go". Official government guidance underscores that the role of a trade envoy carries a duty of confidentiality regarding sensitive information. "This may include sensitive, commercial, or political information shared about relevant markets/visits," the guidance read. "This duty of confidentiality will continue to apply after the expiry of their term of office. In addition, the Official Secrets Acts 1911 and 1989 will apply." The former duke served as the UK's special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. Vince Cable, business secretary at the time, told the BBC of the emails: "I was unaware of Andrew... sharing information about investment opportunities [in Afghanistan] before, this is the first I've heard of it." The former duke features a number of times in the latest release of documents, including images apparently showing him crouch over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein's New York mansion. In 2022, the former duke paid millions of pounds to Virginia Giuffre, his main accuser, despite claiming never to have met her.