What are the possible outcomes of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's legal challenge?
Former Duke of York set to take police to court after Epstein files arrest
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched legal action against Thames Valley Police over his arrest earlier this year on his 66th birthday.
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The former Duke of York was cuffed in February on the Sandringham Estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office and spent several hours in custody before being released as per investigation.
Since then, Andrew has kept a low profile, with his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations made by Virginia Giuffre putting an end to his Royal career.
He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged. He has accepted the loss of all of his titles and moved from his Royal Lodge in Berkshire to the much smaller Marsh Farm, where he has been "living in limbo".
Here is what might happen next.
Read also: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set to lose another honour as former prince remains in exile
What are the possible outcomes of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's legal challenge?
A return of Andrew to the national stage
Andrew has been out of the public eye for months, but this latest news means that he will be back in the spotlight once more, for better or for worse.
No guarantee of redemption
There are reports that the police investigation into Andrew is struggling.
The US Department of Justice failed to hand over the unredacted version of the Epstein files, and the police have repeatedly called on anyone with information to come forward to help the investigation.
Thames Valley Police will be required to prove the arrest was lawful and followed proper rules if they are to win their case, and there is a chance that Andrew could sue them.
But this will not count him as innocent of misconduct in public office.
Financial strain
Taking legal action is expensive, and Andrew has been told that the King will not pay his legal costs.
Andrew receives an annual stipend – the amount of which has not been disclosed – provided by Charles from his private funds.
A Palace source said it has been made clear that this income should not be used to fund the judicial review.
No cards left to play
Andrew has few options at his disposal, and this wrongful arrest claim has been touted as something of a last roll of the dice to improve his standing.
Further bridges burned with the Royals
Andrew has been out of contact with his older brother, the King, but remains in touch with Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Anne, the Princess Royal.
He has previously been advised to keep a low profile, even being told not to go horse riding around the estate, so this news could well rock the boat.
Upon his brother's arrest, King Charles said: “The law must take its course”
Either a small victory, or a final defeat
A victory for Andrew would not clear him of all allegations, but while defeat would inflict nothing further than extended humiliation and financial strife, it might signal the end of his attempts in court.
As Telegraph Royal Editor Hannah Furness put it: "It will seem to address a technicality, rather than tackling the questions that matter."
Further cooperation from Andrew
Thames Valley is hoping to gather more evidence around their investigation.
An outcome could be a weakened position for Andrew, which might lead him to cooperate further.