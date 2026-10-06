Former Duke of York set to take police to court after Epstein files arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on a visit. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched legal action against Thames Valley Police over his arrest earlier this year on his 66th birthday.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being released from police custody. Picture: Reuters

What has Andrew Mountbatten Windsor done? Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has asked a judge to determine whether the Thames Valley Police acted lawfully in arresting him in Sandringham in February. His lawyers have lodged a judicial review in connection with the search warrants that allowed police to raid his home on the Sandringham Estate and his former residence at Royal Lodge, in Windsor. Andrew asked for permission to review the decision earlier this year, and his application was granted by a High Court judge. There will reportedly be a private hearing at the High Court in the coming days to determine whether to release certain court documents relating to the review. A Thames Valley police spokesperson said: “Whilst our investigation into misconduct in public office continues, we are engaged in legal proceedings in relation to warrants previously obtained from the central criminal court. “As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has hardly been seen of late. Picture: Alamy

What are the possible outcomes of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's legal challenge? A return of Andrew to the national stage Andrew has been out of the public eye for months, but this latest news means that he will be back in the spotlight once more, for better or for worse. No guarantee of redemption There are reports that the police investigation into Andrew is struggling. The US Department of Justice failed to hand over the unredacted version of the Epstein files, and the police have repeatedly called on anyone with information to come forward to help the investigation. Thames Valley Police will be required to prove the arrest was lawful and followed proper rules if they are to win their case, and there is a chance that Andrew could sue them. But this will not count him as innocent of misconduct in public office.

Andrew cannot rely on the King to help him out financially. Picture: Alamy