The former Duke of York 'cannot live his normal life' while he keeps a low profile in Norfolk, according to reports from his friends

The former Duke of York moved into Marsh Farm in April this year, following his departure from the Royal Lodge in Windsor. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly “living in limbo” as he remains in Norfolk while a police investigation into him continues, according to claims from his friends.

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The former Duke of York moved into Marsh Farm in April this year, following his departure from the Royal Lodge in Windsor. His move to Norfolk came after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has largely kept a low profile as the investigation continues into his previous links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The allegations of misconduct relate to his time as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Reads more: Ex-royal protection officer tells FBI that Andrew flouted Palace security rules to sneak in women Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set to lose another honour as former prince remains in exile

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Getty

The former prince is said to be “making the most” of his circumstances, while also feeling relief at being away from the Windsor Great Park “bubble”, according to friends who spoke to the Telegraph. An insider said: “While Andrew remains under investigation after being arrested by Thames Valley Police seven months ago, he has effectively been living in limbo. “Although there are no formal conditions which prevent him from travelling while this drags on, he cannot really stray far beyond his home. He cannot live his normal life as the police investigation goes on. “In the meantime, Thames Valley Police seems to be no nearer being able to prove an allegation of misconduct in a public office, for which Andrew was detained back in February.” Detectives have previously encouraged a woman who accuses Epstein of bringing her to the UK to have sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to come forward.

The former Duke of York moved into Marsh Farm in April this year, following his departure from the Royal Lodge in Windsor. Picture: Getty